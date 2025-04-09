Who Is Thabo Kawana Trying to Fool? A Shameless Display of Political Desperation- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Who Is Thabo Kawana Trying to Fool? A Shameless Display of Political Desperation



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



I was genuinely stunned when I watched a recent press briefing in which Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana casually claimed that he had a private conversation with former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, during which President Lungu supposedly disclosed that he had undergone chemotherapy and was responding well to treatment.





Let that sink in: a government official, with no medical credentials, no official mandate from President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, and no shred of ethical authority, decided to publicly disclose another man’s deeply private medical condition—and not just any man, but a former Head of State.





This wasn’t just careless. It was grossly irresponsible, deeply unethical, and a disgraceful violation of basic human dignity. It was a tasteless political maneuver that betrayed not just Lungu, but the values that should underpin any civil and democratic society.





Where Was the Consent?



The first and most urgent question is this: Did President Edgar Lungu personally consent to this disclosure? If not, Kawana’s actions are indefensible. They amount to a violation of privacy, character defamation cloaked in performative concern, and an appalling misuse of public platforms for personal political gain.





Health matters are protected not only by moral decency but also by legal and constitutional provisions. Kawana trampled on those rights as if they were optional. This is not a minor slip; it is an egregious abuse of office, and it reeks of a growing disregard for human rights under the current UPND administration.





A Grave Violation of Ethics



At the heart of this issue lies a fundamental breach of ethical standards that govern both public communication and human decency. In any functioning democracy, ethics serve as the invisible thread holding together trust between the government and its citizens. Public officials are expected to act with restraint, respect, and confidentiality—especially when dealing with sensitive issues like a person’s health.





Ethics dictate that:



Confidentiality must be respected unless express permission is granted.



Respect for personal autonomy and dignity should guide every public communication.



Truth and accountability must underpin every statement made by a public servant.



Thabo Kawana failed on all three fronts.





Even in professions where confidentiality is paramount—such as medicine, law, and journalism—breaches can lead to disciplinary action, lawsuits, or disbarment. Kawana, despite not belonging to any of those professions, arrogated to himself the role of discloser-in-chief. He took it upon himself to make public something he had no moral or legal right to share.





If this act goes unchallenged, it sets a dangerous precedent where no one’s personal dignity is safe from political exploitation.



In What Capacity Was He Speaking?



Was he speaking as a doctor? No.

Was he speaking as a family member? No.

Was he authorized by President Lungu’s office? Absolutely not.





So who gave him the authority to parade another man’s medical condition before the press? The answer is no one. Kawana acted as a reckless political opportunist, with the arrogance of someone who believes he is untouchable. But make no mistake: this is not just an overstep. It is a dangerous act that should concern every Zambian who believes in the rule of law and the sanctity of personal privacy.





A Hidden Agenda, Not Compassion



Kawana’s comments did not stop at the medical disclosure. He went further, suggesting that President Lungu should “take a rest” and stay out of politics. That wasn’t a concerned opinion. It was a calculated political jab, thinly disguised as advice, aimed at discrediting and silencing one of Zambia’s most influential political figures.





This wasn’t concern; it was fear. Fear of President Lungu’s continued popularity. Fear of his political reawakening. Fear of what he symbolizes: resilience, national unity, and an era of decisive leadership.



Thabo Kawana is not speaking from a place of ethics. He is a foot soldier in a broader agenda—an administration that has grown increasingly paranoid and intolerant of opposition. And Kawana is only too happy to serve as its loudest megaphone.





Kawana Is the Last Person Who Should Speak on This



If integrity had a gate, Thabo Kawana would be permanently locked out. His track record speaks volumes: a man who spins failure into fantasy, shields government inefficiency with theatrics, and now plays doctor and political advisor in matters where he holds no legitimacy.





He should be the last person to utter President Lungu’s name in public. This brazen attempt to weaponize another man’s health for political gain shows just how desperate, morally bankrupt, and tone-deaf this administration has become.





And let’s be clear: this is not just about Edgar Lungu. Today it’s him. Tomorrow, it could be any Zambian who dares to speak out. Kawana’s actions send a chilling message—your privacy is expendable, your dignity is negotiable, and your voice is a threat to be muted.





Zambia Is Awake



Zambians are not naïve. We can see when the regime is using distraction tactics. While citizens battle with record unemployment, runaway inflation, unbearable load-shedding, corruption, and empty campaign promises, the UPND government finds it more strategic to focus on a former president’s medical history than on its own glaring failures.





Why? Because they are threatened. They fear President Lungu’s legacy. They fear his strength. And most of all, they fear his comeback.



Final Word



Thabo Kawana must stop insulting the intelligence of the Zambian people. We are wide awake, and we are taking note. No amount of propaganda will erase the facts or absolve this administration of its many betrayals. If the UPND has no clear plan for the country, it should find the courage to say so, instead of scapegoating and defaming those who challenge its incompetence.





History will not remember Kawana as a man of principle or patriotism. It will remember him as a mouthpiece for power, a spin doctor for suppression, and the man who thought violating another man’s dignity was just another press conference.



And to that, the people of Zambia say: enough.