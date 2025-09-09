WHO IS WILLAH JOSEPH MUDOLO



Lusaka… Monday September 8, 2025



Over the past couple of days, the nation has been introduced to the name Willah Joseph Mudolo through some social media platforms. Many have been left speculating.





But who really is Willah Mudolo.



Born and raised from an ordinary background in Zambia and hailing from Muchinga Province, he worked hard to secure a place on the world stage becoming a renowned accademician, entrepreneur, strategist and philanthropist.





His passion and commitment to transforming the social economic conditions both in Africa and Zambia are evident through his various projects which he spearheads through the Mudolo Foundation which he founded with his family.





The foundation focuses on improving healthcare, education, clean water access, youth empowerment, environmental resilience and sanitation across the Africa continent.





Mr. Mudolo currently serves as the Co-Founder and President of Global Operations at ADF Group, where he oversees projects in diverse sectors including mining, agriculture, energy, real estate, education, and media.





He holds multiple advanced degrees such as an MBA in Finance & Sustainability from the University of Cumbria, an MBA from Edinburgh Business School, and an MSc in Finance & Accounting from the University of Salford.





His entrepreneurial footprint extends to major initiatives such as ADF Holdings, Rising Petroleum Group, Summerplace Holding Group, and RP Energy Fund.





His projects have mobilized billions of dollars in private financing for governments and infrastructure development, while also offering advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and political leaders on wealth management.





He firmly believes that Africa is not poor in resources but rather in leadership and access to capital, and has continued to advocate for stronger local financial leadership alongside equitable development.





It may interest the reader to know that Mr. Mudolo was recently appointed as Honorary Ambassador to the Pan-African Parliament for Energy, Midstream Development, and Humanitarian Advancement.





Through this role, he is championing efforts such as cross-border energy integration, electrification of public facilities, climate resilience, and the promotion of public–private partnerships.





A published author, Mr Mudolo worked on a book titled Africa on the Point of Change while pursuing a doctoral degree in African development.



Smart Eagles September 8, 2025