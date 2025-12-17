WHO REALLY HIJACKS BUILDINGS? THE CRIMINAL GANGS BEHIND INNER-CITY TAKEOVERS — AND HOW SPEAKING OUT MAY HAVE COST DJ WARRAS HIS LIFE



South Africa’s inner cities are being strangled by a dangerous criminal economy that few want to confront honestly: the organised hijacking of buildings by ruthless syndicates. These are not homeless people or desperate migrants acting alone — they are well-structured gangs that identify abandoned or weakly managed buildings, forcibly remove caretakers or tenants, change locks, install armed “security,” and then turn the properties into illegal cash machines.



Once a building is captured, the syndicate runs it like a shadow business. Rooms are subdivided, basic services are illegally reconnected, and desperate people — many of them foreign nationals with no legal protection — are charged rent in cash. There are no leases, no rights, no safety. When fires break out, when crime explodes, when sanitation collapses, it is the tenants who are blamed, arrested, and deported, while the real criminals disappear into the shadows.



This is where scapegoating begins. Instead of targeting the masterminds — the men who collect rent, bribe officials, intimidate residents, and launder money — public anger is redirected at foreigners living in these buildings. The gangs thrive on this confusion. It keeps law enforcement chasing the wrong people while the syndicates continue operating freely.



DJ Warras was one of the few voices who openly spoke against this criminal system. He called out illegal building hijackings, drug networks, and the exploitation of vulnerable residents. He named the problem for what it was: organised crime hiding behind chaos. In doing so, he crossed powerful interests that profit from silence and fear.



His killing has raised uncomfortable questions. Was he silenced because he refused to look away? Because he threatened to expose how these gangs operate, who protects them, and how much money flows through hijacked buildings every month?



If South Africa is serious about fixing its cities, it must stop punishing the victims and start dismantling the syndicates. That means following the money, arresting the enforcers and kingpins, investigating corrupt officials, and protecting whistleblowers who speak the truth.



DJ Warras’ death should not be reduced to rumours or forgotten headlines. It should be a wake-up call: the real enemy is organised crime — not the poor, not migrants, not communities forced to survive in hijacked buildings.



Until that truth is faced, the violence will continue, and more voices will be silenced.