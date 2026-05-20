WHO WILL FILE IN? KAFUE UPND ADOPTION CONFUSION DEEPENS



20th May 2026, Kafue Times



Confusion surrounding the UPND adoption for Kafue Council Chairperson has continued ahead of tomorrow’s nominations.





Both Kelvin Hachombwa and Venna Zulu remain in possession of adoption certificates for the same position, leaving uncertainty over who will successfully file in.





Venna Zulu today published a letter reportedly signed by the party Secretary General confirming her adoption, while Kelvin Hachombwa dismissed the letter as fake in a Facebook post made on his page.





As nominations draw closer, Kafue awaits clarity on who the official candidate is.