Who’s Really Running Zambia? A Nation at the Mercy of Political Amateurs- Linda Banks

Who’s Really Running Zambia? A Nation at the Mercy of Political Amateurs



By Linda Banks



July 8th (SUSSEX)- Yesterday upon hearing that the UPND government under President Hakainde Hichilema had quietly withdrawn its legal action against South Africa regarding the alleged demand for the repatriation of the late sixth Republican President Edgar Lungu’s remains, I took a long pause before commenting. Not because I lacked something to say, far from it, but because the implications were so disturbing, so revealing of the incompetence and confusion at the heart of this administration, that it demanded sober reflection.





Let’s be blunt. Who in their right frame of mind sues a neighbouring country, a regional ally, demanding the dead body of someone widely recognised as your political adversary? Whose legal team thought this was a sound move? More importantly, who is actually steering this ship of state? Because, based on recent events, Zambia appears to be floating leaderless.





President Hichilema’s absence from key public events in recent days has fuelled speculation and deepened anxiety. Is he missing in action or simply detached from the daily affairs of governance? Either way, it’s a terrifying prospect for a democracy that hinges on visible, accountable leadership.





We Woke Up To Alarming Headlines- GRZ Abandons Legal Farce Against South Africa



In what can only be described as a quiet but telling reversal, the Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ) has dropped its ill-advised attempt to implicate South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation in legal proceedings against former President Lungu’s family.





This embarrassing climbdown confirms what legal and diplomatic observers had suspected all along, the lawsuit was a political misfire, a diplomatic own goal, and a legal blunder of epic proportions. It wasn’t merely barking up the wrong tree, it was sawing off the very branch Zambia stands on in terms of regional diplomacy and rule of law.





That such a lawsuit was even entertained, let alone initiated, points to a large void in the president’s advisory machinery. There appears to be a dearth of seasoned legal counsel and experienced foreign policy advisors in Hichilema’s inner circle. Instead, the President is surrounded by praise singers who confuse sycophancy for strategy and applause for acumen. These aren’t isolated missteps. They’re warning sirens of a deeper crisis in leadership.





Another Crazy Headline ‘Judiciary Capture? Shishuwa’s Revelations Are Damning’.



Just as I was processing the gravity of the foreign policy chaos, I read Sishuwa Sishuwa’s damning commentary on Zambia’s judiciary and it chilled me further.





He highlighted that four judges appointed to the Constitutional Court by President Hichilema Mweetwa Shilimi, Kennedy Mulife, Mudford Mwandenga, and Maria Mapani-Kawimbe have significantly influenced recent legal decisions with troubling implications. Of these four, Sishuwa noted that three (Shilimi, Mulife, and Mwandenga) presided over the controversial case surrounding Bill 7 and saw absolutely nothing unconstitutional about it.





In stark contrast, all four judges who opposed the Bill’s legality were not appointed by Hichilema. The implications here are hard to ignore: are we witnessing the quiet but deliberate political capture of the judiciary?





Sishuwa further focused on Shilimi and noted that The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) opposed his appointment to the Constitutional Court on the grounds that he lacked the required constitutional or human rights law background. Indeed, his expertise lies in corporate and commercial law. Even more concerning, he is currently studying for a master’s degree in constitutional law at the University of Lusaka. Why would someone pursue training in a field he supposedly already mastered well enough to judge the highest constitutional cases in the land?





It’s like handing a scalpel to a carpenter and asking them to perform surgery, Sishuwa said.



Time to Call It What It Is



“We’re not dealing with teething problems anymore. This is not growing pains or minor hiccups. What we are witnessing is a full-blown governance crisis where arrogance meets ignorance at the highest levels of state” Sishuwa Sishuwa said .





If the UPND is truly out of its depth, and all evidence suggests it is, then it’s time to face the hard truth. Hand the reins of government to someone competent, pragmatic, and patriotic. Zambia cannot afford to be a playground for amateur hour. Our democracy, our regional standing, and our national dignity are all on the line.





Because let’s be clear: the presidency is not a trophy. It’s a sacred trust. And right now, that trust is hanging by a thread.





Linda Banks is a journalist covering politics, justice, social issues and international affairs across Africa and the UK.



© 2025 Linda Banks. All rights reserved.