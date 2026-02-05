WHY A FARMER WOULD SAY: “IF TRUMP DEPORTS ALL UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS, AMERICA WILL RUN OUT OF FOOD IN 2 DAYS”.





That statement sounds dramatic, but it comes from a real fear inside US farming and food production: a huge part of the agricultural workforce is undocumented or has shaky immigration status.





When people hear “immigrants,” they often think about cities, border towns, or construction. But in the US, the food system depends heavily on immigrant labour, especially in:





fruit and vegetable farms



dairy farms



meat processing plants



packing houses



harvesting crews



trucking and warehouse labour





1) The US food system is not fully “American-run”



A lot of Americans don’t want these jobs because they are:



physically brutal



long hours



low pay compared to the effort



seasonal and unstable



dangerous (especially meat plants)





So farmers often rely on immigrant workers because they are the ones willing to do the work consistently.



If that workforce disappears overnight, it’s not like farmers can just replace them with new workers the next morning.





2) The food supply chain is extremely fragile



Food does not go straight from a farm to your table.



It goes through a chain:



farm → harvest crew → packing → processing → cold storage → trucking → distribution centres → supermarkets → restaurants





If you remove workers from even ONE section, the whole chain jams up.



That’s why the farmer says “2 days.”



Not because America has no food in the country — but because:



supermarkets restock constantly



most stores keep only a few days of inventory





big cities depend on daily deliveries



So if harvesting and processing slows down, shelves empty fast.





3) Some food industries would collapse faster than others



The first areas to feel it would be:



🥬 Fruits and vegetables



These require fast harvesting. If workers disappear:



crops rot on farms



supermarkets get nothing



prices explode immediately





🥛 Dairy



Dairy farms need workers daily. Cows must be milked constantly.

If farms lose workers:



milk production drops within 24–48 hours



shortages and price hikes start fast





🥩 Meat and poultry



Meat plants are already understaffed and rely heavily on immigrant labour.



If mass deportations hit them:



slaughterhouses slow down



fewer products reach stores



prices rise sharply





4) Americans would feel it through price first — then shortages



Even if food doesn’t “run out” completely, the reality is:



food becomes more expensive



shelves get emptier



smaller shops suffer first



restaurants raise prices or close



poor communities get hit hardest



So the farmer’s warning is partly about availability, but also about cost and stability.





5) Deporting workers doesn’t magically create American workers



Some people respond:

“Let Americans take those jobs.”



But this is the problem:





many farms cannot afford to pay wages high enough to attract Americans



if wages rise sharply, food prices rise sharply



farms already operate on thin margins



the system is built around cheap labour





So if you remove immigrant labour, the US would have to choose:



✅ Pay much higher wages

❌ OR accept major food shortages

❌ OR import more food from other countries





6) The political contradiction



Many politicians say they want:



strong borders



fewer undocumented immigrants





But the US economy — especially agriculture — has been quietly built on immigrant labour for decades.



So the farmer is basically saying:



> “Politicians talk tough, but they don’t understand the reality on the ground.”