WHY A FARMER WOULD SAY: “IF TRUMP DEPORTS ALL UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS, AMERICA WILL RUN OUT OF FOOD IN 2 DAYS”.
That statement sounds dramatic, but it comes from a real fear inside US farming and food production: a huge part of the agricultural workforce is undocumented or has shaky immigration status.
When people hear “immigrants,” they often think about cities, border towns, or construction. But in the US, the food system depends heavily on immigrant labour, especially in:
fruit and vegetable farms
dairy farms
meat processing plants
packing houses
harvesting crews
trucking and warehouse labour
1) The US food system is not fully “American-run”
A lot of Americans don’t want these jobs because they are:
physically brutal
long hours
low pay compared to the effort
seasonal and unstable
dangerous (especially meat plants)
So farmers often rely on immigrant workers because they are the ones willing to do the work consistently.
If that workforce disappears overnight, it’s not like farmers can just replace them with new workers the next morning.
2) The food supply chain is extremely fragile
Food does not go straight from a farm to your table.
It goes through a chain:
farm → harvest crew → packing → processing → cold storage → trucking → distribution centres → supermarkets → restaurants
If you remove workers from even ONE section, the whole chain jams up.
That’s why the farmer says “2 days.”
Not because America has no food in the country — but because:
supermarkets restock constantly
most stores keep only a few days of inventory
big cities depend on daily deliveries
So if harvesting and processing slows down, shelves empty fast.
3) Some food industries would collapse faster than others
The first areas to feel it would be:
🥬 Fruits and vegetables
These require fast harvesting. If workers disappear:
crops rot on farms
supermarkets get nothing
prices explode immediately
🥛 Dairy
Dairy farms need workers daily. Cows must be milked constantly.
If farms lose workers:
milk production drops within 24–48 hours
shortages and price hikes start fast
🥩 Meat and poultry
Meat plants are already understaffed and rely heavily on immigrant labour.
If mass deportations hit them:
slaughterhouses slow down
fewer products reach stores
prices rise sharply
4) Americans would feel it through price first — then shortages
Even if food doesn’t “run out” completely, the reality is:
food becomes more expensive
shelves get emptier
smaller shops suffer first
restaurants raise prices or close
poor communities get hit hardest
So the farmer’s warning is partly about availability, but also about cost and stability.
5) Deporting workers doesn’t magically create American workers
Some people respond:
“Let Americans take those jobs.”
But this is the problem:
many farms cannot afford to pay wages high enough to attract Americans
if wages rise sharply, food prices rise sharply
farms already operate on thin margins
the system is built around cheap labour
So if you remove immigrant labour, the US would have to choose:
✅ Pay much higher wages
❌ OR accept major food shortages
❌ OR import more food from other countries
6) The political contradiction
Many politicians say they want:
strong borders
fewer undocumented immigrants
But the US economy — especially agriculture — has been quietly built on immigrant labour for decades.
So the farmer is basically saying:
> “Politicians talk tough, but they don’t understand the reality on the ground.”