WHY AM DEMANDING $2 MILLION FROM MAGISTRATE CHIBWILI- Munir Zulu

WHY AM DEMANDING $2 MILLION FROM MAGISTRATE CHIBWILI

Good evening countrymen and women

As some of you may be aware, I was taken to court by Honorable Situmbeko Musokotwane and Honorable Charles Milupi, who were complainants against me.This case has finally come to it’s conclusion awaiting judgement.

Without getting into details, I want to point out one thing; that, throughout the trial the complainants never appeared before court to give their side of the story.When time came for us to make written submissions, neither the state as prosecutors nor the complainants appeared and filed a response to our submissions. Under normal legal circumstances, the presiding magistrate need not make a ruling in favor of the complainants or the state, if there’s is no response from these.

Strangely but not surprising , Chief Resident Magistrate Davis Chibwili made a ruling based on his own feelings without arguments of the complainants and the state. Clearly it is not Musokotwane or Milupi I offended but Chibwili. What is the basis of his ruling against me, when there are no submissions from the other group? The magistrate was in this case the complainant, the prosecutor and the judge.What sort of justice then, enables the aggrieved, Davis Chibwili, to be the prosecutor and sit in judgement at the same time, against me whom a charge has been laid?

This is not only gross violation of the Constitution of Zambia but also rapping of the practice of judicial systems and infringement of my human rights. Chibwili has all the reason to hate me but he doesn’t have any right to rape my rights. As an aggrieved man, he should have recused himself from this case given his blatant conflict of interest embedded in his prejudiced behavior against me.

At an earlier stage in this case, I had seen through this but waited to be vindicated by Chibwili’s failure to hide his loath of me. I anticipated this and I also anticipate a worse outcome whenever Chibwili passes judgement in this case. When we made submissions with my lawyers, a ruling took a lot of time as if it were a judgement,to be delivered by Chibwili. Of course, I can’t help but conclude that other than his open hate for me, he was consulting whoever is pulling the strings on how to violate my rights through a flawed and strange behavior exhibited thus far.

I will tomorrow take this issue to the Constitutional Court. I am not seeking sympathy from Chibwili. I am not at his mercy for justice to be served. I am a citizen of this country and should be accorded the full fairness in any litigations I may find myself in, without being put on the chopping board by a man who has nothing but a crude grudge against me, for reasons known to himself.

Magistrate Chibwili will not get away with this. He must pay dearly. Am suing him in his personal capacity over his behavior and I will draw $2 million from him , regardless of whether or not there shall be regime change. If it’s a promotion he is seeking, he should know that he will procure this promotion at a very high price. And perhaps, this promotion may not even come as precedent has shown where others have been used but dumped immediately after undertaking some kind of dirty works for those pulling the strings.

I am not one of those to run away from my country because I remain MZ