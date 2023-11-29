Why are they moving with security” Netizens react as Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Zinoleesky make their first public appearance

Days after regaining their freedom, Nigerian singer, Naira Marley and his aide, Sam Larry alongside Naira’s signee, Zinoleesky have made their first public appearance.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry were arrested and alleged to be responsible for the death of Naira Marley’s former signee, Mohbad, and were kept in police custody for more than five weeks.

The pair were released on November 17th after the duo met their bail conditions. This was confirmed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin on Friday, where he revealed that they had perfected their bail conditions granted by a Lagos State Magistrates’ Court.

The magistrate, on Monday, November 6 granted the duo bail in the sum of N20m with three responsible duties.

Following their release, the singer and the socialite reunited with Zinoleesky as they made their first public with hefty security.

In videos making rounds online, Zino was seen conversing with Naira Marley and Sam Larry, which left many praising him for standing by his boss. In another clip, the trio entered a car as Sam Larry recorded them.

Taking to the comment section, netizens questioned why they walking around with security.

One Simeon Delight wrote, “Watch Nigerians happily jam to their songs when they release songs

One Kexx wrote, “Just like Nigerian politicians, they do anything and get away with it

One Nickie Goldee wrote, “Why are they moving with security? They should walk alone make their minds touch ground

One 1sy Magician wrote, “They’re out there testing the street love. Make una go without security, I’d love to see something

One Ave Diamond wrote, “People move on quickly. Na wa oo

One Chyomss wrote, “Na who die lose ooo

One Big 7 Record wrote, “No let person kill you ohh, justice no dey ohh especially for Nigeria”.

Mohbad was signed to Naira Marley’s” Marlian Records” and left the label in 2022, and died a year later at the age of 27