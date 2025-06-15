Why Are We Living With Threats Every Day? Can’t We Engage Without Threats?



By Dr Lawrence Mwelwa



Every day now, it feels like threats have become the government’s favourite language. We hear them at funerals where we should find comfort, we hear them in press briefings where we expect truth, and we hear them even from leaders who should unite, not divide.

Is this what freedom looks like — living in fear of arrest if you speak up, of losing your job if you disagree, of being humiliated if you ask questions?





A healthy nation does not threaten its people into silence; it listens, it debates, it persuades. We must ask ourselves: can’t we engage without threats? Can’t leaders defend their ideas with facts and dialogue instead of intimidation? Zambia is bigger than fear.

We are one people — not enemies. It is time to lower the fists and open the doors for honest conversation. Only then will peace, dignity and true democracy live among us again.

#zambianwhistleblower #ZWB