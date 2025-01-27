WHY ARE WE SO PRESIDENTIAL HYPOCHONDRIACS – PRESIDENTS ARE HUMAN BEINGS AS WELL, THEY CAN GET SICK- Chilufya Tayali

EEP President Chilufya Tayali

WHY ARE WE SO PRESIDENTIAL HYPOCHONDRIACS – PRESIDENTS ARE HUMAN BEINGS AS WELL, THEY CAN GET SICK

UPND and President Hichilema used to enjoy jovial rides speculating on the health of Michael Sata and Edgar Lungu. Now, it seems that the PF is on a rollercoaster of whimsical discussions regarding President Hichilema’s health.

In my opinion, this should not be an issue because presidents are just human beings; they can get sick, just like the rest of us. It shouldn’t be a problem.



I understand that the memory of losing two Presidents to illness has cooped us in fear of presidential hypochondria, but we need to move past that and accept human frailty, regardless of our status in society.



I I think we need to be more transparent about our health and other issues as leaders to avoid speculation.

This is why I update you about everything; I share my lows and highs with you. You know when I’m sick, regardless of how embarrassing my health issue may be. This way, you alleviate all the speculation.



In cases of speculation regarding the President’s health, the presidential handlers must address it in a reasonable and not an emotional manner.



I have not been impressed with the wild and emotive responses from those around the President because they actually exacerbated the situation by giving it credence if it is true that the president was enjoying good health.



Why become so emotionally charged and pensive if you know the President is okay? All it takes is for him (the President) to appear in public, and the debate dies—there’s no need for emotional exchanges in the media.



It is worse when the government starts threatening people with arrests, as this appears to be a cover-up and borders on human rights violations that the UN rapporteur has come to investigate.



The UPND ought to realize that, they have a responsibility to Govern while the opposition are there to distract them, so that they fail.

It is like a football striker in the eighteen-yard box with only the goalkeeper to beat; the defender will do anything to distract the player, even calling him names. However, if the striker is petty, he will stop the play to quarrel with the defender and miss the opportunity to score, thereby losing the entire game.



I am not saying, those in Government should not respond, but political prodigy, is inevitable.

On my part I wish President Hichilema nothing but good health, though we don’t agree on many issues politically.

MAY GOD BLESS YOU AND BLESS OUR COUNTRY