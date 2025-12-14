WHY BILL NO.7 OF 2025 IS LEGAL NULLITY- Chisala Kasakula

WHY BILL NO.7 OF 2025 IS LEGAL NULLITY



After thoroughly understanding the famous Bill No. 7, which UPND has rushed to give to the people of Zambia without proper explanation, I have found the issue very concerning.





As a Politician and Vice President of ULP with a good understanding of Constitutional law, the issue is simple and straightforward. The people of Zambia should understand that this Bill is a poison to the nation as it has been declared a Nulity by the Concourt the highest Court in the Land on Constitutional matters.





The Judgment from the Constitutional Court is clear and can not be debated in Parliament as it is illegal, the Attorney General has been engaging the Court to vacate this same Judgement. If it was acceptable before Dark ament why would the AG file to Vacate the Judgement? This Judgement as ruled by Concourt clearly shows that Bill No. 7 of 2025 is a nullity, meaning it does not exist in the eyes of the law.





By going against this court ruling, UPND would be showing that it does not respect the rule of law. The judgment is there in black and white and we stand with LAZ and OASIS Forum and other stakeholders as we Further request and appeal to MPs to ensure this Bill does not go through.





Issued by



Chisala Kasakula

Vice President

United Liberal Party.

ULP a member of we’re One Zambia Alliance (WOZA)