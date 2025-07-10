Why Carlo Ancelotti will not serve jail time despite 1-year prison sentence  by Spanish court

Just as we had reported earlier, renowned coach, Carlo Ancelotti has been sentenced to one year imprisonment.

His sentence is related to a tax fraud case dating back to the year 2014 during his time as the coach of Real Madrid.

But then let’s take a deep look into the Spanish law and figure out if the Italian tactician will serve his time in jail.

Well after our thorough review, it has been discovered that Carlo Ancelotti won’t in anyway serve a jail time.

This is because nder Spanish law, sentences under two years for non-violent crimes typically do not require first-time offenders to serve jail time.

This part of the law alone is enough to serve the Brazil National team coach, Ancelotti from going to prison.

In fact Carlo Ancelotti is unlikely to serve jail time despite the one-year prison sentence because Spanish law typically allows first-time offenders convicted of non-violent crimes with sentences under two years to avoid incarceration.

Instead, such sentences are often suspended or replaced with fines or other penalties, provided the individual has no prior criminal record.

In Ancelotti’s case, the tax fraud conviction is his first offense, and the sentence falls within this threshold.

This makes it probable that he will not be required to serve time in prison in his current case.

Additionally, he has already repaid €1.5 million to the Spanish tax authorities, which may further support the likelihood of a suspended sentence.