WHY CHIPILOPOLO WILL BEAT MOROCCO



By Uncle Philip Banda



1. FULL STRENGTH SQUAD : Zambia will parade a complete team featuring stars such as Patson Daka, Fashion Sakala, Lameck Banda, Kings Kangwa, Miguel Chaiwa, Frankie Musonda, and Lubambo Musonda, among others.





2. NEW DEFENSIVE TALENT : Fresh discoveries like David Hamasenya, the U20 starlet who recently signed for Spanish League 2 side Leganés, are expected to solidify the backline.





3. MOROCCO UNDER PRESSURE : The Atlas Lions will be under immense pressure to protect their FIFA ranking and secure early qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set for June 11–July 19, 2026. The tournament will be hosted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.





4. ZAMBIA’S QUALIFICATION CHANCES : Zambia still has a pathway to the World Cup, including a possible playoff slot for the best runners-up. Every remaining match is therefore a must-win.





5. HOME ADVANTAGE With Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola as the battleground, the 12th player, the fans will play a key role. The cheapest ticket is pegged at ZMW 30.00, so filling the stadium is crucial.



👉 See you at Levy. Let’s go Zambia! 🇿🇲 Let’s go!