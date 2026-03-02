WHY CITIZENS SUSPECT ELECTORAL MANIPULATION IN 2026 – Fred M’membe

WHY CITIZENS SUSPECT ELECTORAL MANIPULATION IN 2026



Zambians are not fools. They can count. They can compare. And they can detect when arithmetic begins to insult common sense.





The provisional voters roll released by the Electoral Commission of Zambia has shaken public confidence in ways the Commission appears unwilling to confront honestly. An increase of 1.8 million voters in one electoral cycle is not a minor administrative adjustment. It is a political event. It is a development that demands transparency at the highest level.





When voter registration grows by 26 per cent in five years, in a country whose population growth averages 3.5 per cent annually, suspicion is not paranoia. It is rational civic vigilance.





Citizens are asking simple but profound questions. Where did these numbers come from? How did registration efficiency suddenly leap to levels Zambia has never historically achieved? Why is the growth heavily concentrated in politically decisive provinces? Why does the Commission appear defensive rather than forthcoming with detailed breakdowns?





These questions are not being asked by political extremists. They are being asked by ordinary workers, students, traders, and farmers who understand that elections are not merely events. They are the foundation of legitimacy.





Let us speak frankly. The ruling United Party for National Development faces a far more contested political environment than it did in 2021. Economic hardship has sharpened political consciousness. The margin for error is smaller. In such an atmosphere, even the perception of institutional bias becomes combustible.





It is, therefore, the responsibility of the Electoral Commission of Zambia to remove doubt before doubt removes confidence.



Instead, we are witnessing a troubling pattern. Numbers are released. Questions are raised. But, comprehensive explanations are not proactively provided. Where is the full age distribution analysis? Where is the district by district comparison with the previous roll? Where is the audited record of deceased voters removed? Where is the independent forensic verification of biometric integrity?





Silence in such a climate is dangerous.



Let me be clear. Suspicion of connivance is not the same as proof of conspiracy. But history teaches us that electoral manipulation rarely announces itself openly. It hides behind technicalities, procedural opacity, and statistical complexity. It thrives where oversight is weak and public scrutiny is dismissed as political noise.





When registration levels approach the theoretical ceiling of eligible adults, especially in strategic provinces, any serious democratic society must demand verification. If Zambia has indeed achieved near universal adult registration, that would be a remarkable administrative accomplishment. But remarkable achievements require remarkable documentation.





Democracy does not survive on assurances. It survives on demonstrable credibility.



The deeper issue is not simply numbers. It is trust. If citizens enter the 2026 election believing that the playing field is already tilted, the legitimacy of the outcome will be contested before the first ballot is cast. No government, regardless of party, can govern effectively under a cloud of perceived illegitimacy.





The Commission must understand that independence is not declared. It is demonstrated. And, in moments of national tension, transparency must be aggressive, not reluctant.



Those who dismiss public concern as mere opposition rhetoric misunderstand the gravity of the situation. Electoral institutions derive their authority from public confidence. When confidence erodes, institutional authority weakens.





Zambia’s democracy has been hard won. It must not be endangered by avoidable opacity. If the voters roll is clean, open it to the nation and let scrutiny silence critics. If there are inconsistencies, correct them before they metastasize into crisis.





What citizens are demanding is not chaos. It is clarity.



And, clarity is the antidote to suspicion.



If the Electoral Commission of Zambia wishes to silence those who suspect collusion, it must do so not with press statements but with data so transparent and verifiable that even its harshest critics are compelled to concede.





That is how democracies are protected.



Anything less invites doubt.



Fred M’membe

People’s Pact 2026 Presidential Candidate and President of the Socialist Party