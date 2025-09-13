WHY CLIFFORD MULENGA’S CALL TO DROP DAKA, FASHION AND LAMECK IS MISGUIDED





By Phillip Banda



Former Chipolopolo winger Clifford Mulenga recently called for the exclusion of Zambia’s key attacking trio, Patson Daka , Fashion Sakala jnr , and Lameck Banda from the national team setup. While every opinion on football deserves respect, Mulenga’s proposition is both ill-timed and impractical. Here is why.



1. JUDGING PLAYERS ON ONE GAME IS UNFAIR



Mulenga’s call comes in the aftermath of Zambia’s 2–0 defeat to Morocco  . While the loss was painful, it is wrong to call for the removal of established players based on one match. Morocco, after all, is no ordinary opponent—they were semi-finalists at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The quality they bring to the table is at a level far higher than what most African teams can produce. To suggest an overhaul on the back of a single game is reactionary.





2. LACK OF READY REPLACEMENTS



It is easy to demand change, but the real question is: who replaces Patson, Fashion, and Lameck? Zambia currently does not have forwards of similar pedigree waiting in the wings. Throwing in inexperienced players at this stage would not only weaken the team but also risk burning out young prospects before they mature.





3. THE LEAGUES THEY PLAY IN MATTER



These three players are not just ordinary footballers—they ply their trade in some of the world’s most competitive leagues:England  , Italy  , and even Saudi-Arabia , which, despite its challenges, remains a more professional environment than the Zambian Super League. As South Africa’s Benni McCarthy once said, “The national team is a different level—you need players competing in the best leagues.” National teams thrive by fusing talent with experience gained abroad.





4. WHY NOW, AND NOT BEFORE?



It is also worth asking why Clifford Mulenga never made such bold suggestions during his time at FAZ. As a former employee of the association, he had a platform and authority to raise concerns. To wait until now, when the team is rebuilding and still within striking distance of success, makes his remarks look more like frustration than foresight.





5. ZAMBIA WAS NOT OUTPLAYED BY MOROCCO



Finally, the statistics from the Morocco game do not support the claim that Zambia was completely outclassed. In fact, Chipolopolo had 72% possession compared to Morocco’s 28%, proving that Zambia matched them in key areas. What was missing were tactical adjustments and sharper finishing. With better coaching and game management, the result could have been very different.





CONCLUSION



Rather than discard our best international players, Zambia should be working on strengthening the tactical approach and supporting the current crop with proper structures. Daka, Fashion, and Lameck represent Zambia’s most potent attacking force in years, and sidelining them now would be an error of judgment.



What the Chipolopolo need is cohesion, tactical discipline, and the right leadership—not unnecessary witch hunts of their star players.