WHY DELIMITATION MATTERS FOR ZAMBIA



By Sydney Chela



As Zambia gears up for National Youth Day 2025 under the theme “Voices Amplified and Innovation Ignited,” it is crucial to reflect on one of the most significant yet often overlooked democratic processes – delimitation.



This constitutional exercise, carried out every ten years, is not just about redrawing political boundaries; it is about ensuring fair representation, equitable development, and strengthening the very foundation of our democracy.



Delimitation is the process of reviewing and adjusting constituency and ward boundaries to reflect population changes, ensuring that every Zambian vote carries equal weight.





Article 58 of the Constitution mandates the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to conduct this exercise at least once every ten years. With the last review done in 2016, Zambia is due for another delimitation in 2026.



But why does this matter? Because democracy thrives when representation is fair. Over the past decade, Zambia’s population has grown significantly, urban areas have expanded, and new districts have been created.





Without periodic adjustments, some constituencies become overpopulated while others remain underrepresented, leading to an imbalance in governance and service delivery.



Democracy is built on the principle of one person, one vote. However, when some constituencies have twice the number of voters as others, this principle is compromised.



Fair representation ensures that every citizen has an equal voice in decision-making, regardless of where they live. By reviewing and adjusting boundaries, delimitation ensures that elected leaders truly represent the people they serve.



Delimitation is not just a political exercise; it directly impacts development. Newly created districts and rapidly growing towns often struggle with inadequate resources and governance structures.





By adjusting boundaries, the government can allocate resources more effectively, improve public services, and ensure that communities receive the support they need.



For instance, a constituency that has doubled in population over the past decade may face challenges such as overcrowded schools, strained healthcare facilities, and limited infrastructure.





Delimitation helps address these issues by ensuring that governance structures keep up with demographic changes.



Zambia has one of the youngest populations in Africa, yet youth representation in governance remains limited. The upcoming delimitation exercise presents a unique opportunity to change that.





By realigning electoral boundaries, more young people can engage in leadership, access opportunities, and contribute to shaping Zambia’s future.



This aligns with the 2025 National Youth Day theme, “Voices Amplified and Innovation Ignited.” Young people must take an active role in this process, advocating for fair representation and policies that reflect their needs and aspirations.





Delimitation is not just a technical exercise – it is a chance to redefine the political landscape for future generations.



With 2026 marking ten years since the last delimitation, Zambia stands at a crucial democratic crossroads. The process must be transparent, consultative, and inclusive, ensuring that all voices are heard.





The New Dawn Government, under President Hakainde Hichilema, has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding democratic values, and delimitation is a key part of that promise.



As Zambia moves forward, every citizen must understand why this process is vital. It is about fairness, development, and ensuring that no one is left behind.





Delimitation is more than just redrawing maps – it is about strengthening democracy, amplifying voices, and building a more inclusive Zambia.



The time to engage is now.