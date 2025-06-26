WHY GOVERNMENT MUST INSIST ON STATE FUNERAL FOR FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU





As news broke out about the Attorney General’s lawsuit in South Africa to halt the burial of former President Edgar Lungu outside Zambian soil, it’s essential to understand the reasoning behind this move. I wish to add my voice to this critical matter and shed light on what I believe has motivated the government to take this stance.





Protecting Public Interest and Upholding National Customs



The government’s action is rooted in Article 177(5)(c) of the Constitution, which authorizes the Attorney General to act on behalf of the state and protect public interest. As a former President of Zambia is not an ordinary person but a state property, his funeral can never be private; it’s always a state funeral. The public has a vested interest in the burial of a former Head of State, and it’s the government’s responsibility to ensure national customs and traditions are upheld.





A Matter of National Significance



Every former President is part of Zambia’s history, and national customs dictate where these leaders are interred. Allowing President Lungu to be buried in South Africa would break with these traditions, devalue the office of President, and set a bad precedent. Given that President Lungu was not in exile and there is no situation of hostility or lack of support in Zambia, the government’s decision to intervene is justified.





Government’s Efforts to Accommodate the Family



The government has advised, negotiated, and made adjustments to accommodate the family’s wishes while ensuring President Lungu is accorded a state funeral with military honors. This includes extending the period of national mourning and exploring diplomatic channels to resolve the matter.





Seeking Legal Redress



The move to seek legal redress in the South African High Court is timely. Government cannot give up on such a serious matter of public interest, where so much is at stake both now and in the future. By exhausting all possible channels and avenues, the government aims to ensure the correct thing is done and exonerate itself from potential accusations of complacency.





Conclusion



The government’s decision to halt President Lungu’s burial in South Africa is a matter of national interest and a reflection of Zambia’s commitment to upholding its customs and traditions. Let’s stand together and support our government’s efforts to ensure a dignified state funeral for our former President.



Dr. William Njombo

UPND Chairman for Religious Affairs