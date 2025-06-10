WHY HAS THE LUNGU FAMILY ALLOWED PF MEMBERS TO DISRESPECT HIM IN HIS DEATH??





When Levy Mwanawasa died, Hon Jazzman Chikwakwa and Leslie Mbula as family elders took charge of the funeral and any public engagements. There was order.





When FTJ died, Hon BY Mwila, as the Uncle took charge, there was order and When Michael C Sata died, his Uncle Hon AB Chikwanda took charge, and there was order.





When KK died, his eldest son Amb Panji Kaunda took charge, and there was order while James Banda senior, the young brother to President Rupiah Banda took charge when RB died and there was order.





Now, today, we have a serious power vacuum. No central command center. All and sundry are an authority on their own. Too many spokespersons. No elders to take charge, what have we seen total disorder.