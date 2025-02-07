Why I Did Not Sign Striker In January – Ruben Amorim

Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim has opened up on why he made the decision not to sign more players in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils signed defenders Patrick Dorgu, and Ayden Heaven, while failing to address the goalscoring problems that have plagued the team all season.

The duo of Rasmus Højlund, and Joshua Zirkzee have struggled to impress this season, and Marcus Rashford, and Antony were allowed to leave the club on loan.

Manchester United fans were disappointed that the club did not bring in a forward player to help address the goalscoring problems.

Amorim has shed more light on the reason he asked the club not to make any further signings in the January transfer window.

He said: “We are taking a risk but we want a different thing in the team, different profiles. It was my decision to do that.

“What I feel is that the club is taking its time. We know the urgency of the moment of the team (but) everybody here does not want to make the same mistakes of the past.

“We want to win some games, we can improve our team, we will have time to train because I’m always complaining about the time to train, so now we have time to train, and the team will improve.”

Manchester United have not fared any better since Amorim took over from Erik Ten Hag in November.

The Portuguese coach admitted that the club is in a difficult situation due to their poor form, and position on the log.

Amorim said: “We are focused just on our players at the moment.

“I knew when I chose this profession that you have the risk of the results and I already knew when I came here.

“I looked at the schedule, I looked at the team and I understood that my decision to change everything, taking these hard decisions in the middle of the season – without new signings – is a danger for a coach.

“But since day one, with good results or bad results, I have a clear idea what I want to do and I take these risks because, in the end, I think it is going to pay off.

“But I’m not naive; I already said many times that this is a sport of results and we are in a difficult situation.”

The club confirmed that Lisandro Martinez has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his knee, which is expected to rule him out of the season.

He was taken off on a stretcher late on during the home defeat by Crystal Palace on Sunday.

“Licha [Martinez] is a difficult situation. He is going to be out for a while. We don’t know the extent of the injury but it’s an injury that’s going to take time.” Amorim lamented.

Manchester United will take on Leicester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Friday.