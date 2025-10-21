Why I Laughed When I Heard Yo Maps’ New Political Song “Aleteka”- Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma

Why I Laughed When I Heard Yo Maps’ New Political Song “Aleteka”



By Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma



I honestly couldn’t help but laugh when I listened to Yo Maps’ latest political song Aleteka, sung in support of the UPND. Let me be clear from the start: I have no problem whatsoever with Yo Maps producing a political song. He is an artist, and music is his craft and his business. Every artist has the right to sing for whomever they choose. That is freedom.





What made me laugh, however, was not joy but disbelief. One particular line in the song caught my attention. Yo Maps calls President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) a boss while suggesting that opposition leaders are fingelegele—meaning useless, insignificant, or not worth paying attention to.





That line struck me because, whether Yo Maps meant it literally or not, he confirmed what many Zambians have been saying for a long time: HH acts more like a boss than a leader. Ironically, in trying to praise him, Yo Maps ended up describing him perfectly.





A Boss vs. A Leader



There is a world of difference between being a boss and being a leader.



A boss commands; a leader inspires.

A boss says, “Do what I say.”

A leader says, “Let’s do this together.”





A boss demands loyalty, while a leader earns respect.

A boss is obsessed with control, image, and authority.

A leader is driven by purpose, vision, and people.



Looking around today—at the struggling economy, the unbearable cost of living, and the growing frustration among ordinary citizens—it is clear that we are being ruled by a boss, not led by a leader.





A boss surrounds himself with praise singers, people too afraid to tell him the truth. A leader, on the other hand, welcomes honesty, even when it is uncomfortable. A boss wants to be feared; a leader wants to be trusted.





And so, we must ask ourselves: what do we have in Zambia right now? Fear or trust? Silence or dialogue? Control or collaboration?





The Message Behind the Music



Music is powerful. Sometimes it expresses truths that even the artist may not realize. By calling HH a boss, Yo Maps captured the true spirit of this government—one that operates more like a corporate boardroom than a people’s house.





A boss mentality governs from the top down. It issues orders, dismisses dissent, and measures success by control rather than compassion.



That is exactly what we see today: a government that listens only to itself, speaks more than it hears, and celebrates power instead of service.





Strength without empathy is not leadership; it is arrogance.

Efficiency without humanity is not progress; it is oppression disguised as order.



When leaders forget that their power comes from the people, they stop leading and start ruling. That is what happens when a boss replaces a servant of the people.





Final Thoughts



So yes, I laughed when I heard Aleteka. But it was not laughter of amusement—it was laughter of realization. Yo Maps’ song, perhaps unintentionally, exposed a truth that many Zambians feel deep down: we do not have a leader guiding us; we have a boss commanding us.





And perhaps that is why the nation feels stuck. A boss runs things, but a leader transforms them. A boss talks about control, while a leader creates hope. A boss divides; a leader unites.





It is time we begin demanding leadership, not bossmanship. Zambia does not need a boss in State House. Zambia needs a leader—one who listens, serves, and stands with the people, not above them.