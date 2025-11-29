Why I returned to Nigeria on Ivorian Jet —Former Nigerian  President Goodluck Jonathan

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has clarified the circumstances that led to his return to Nigeria aboard an aircraft sent by Côte d’Ivoire, following the political unrest that erupted in Guinea-Bissau earlier in the week.

Jonathan offered the explanation in a recent interview, which serves as his first public reaction since the incident triggered widespread concern at home.

Jonathan, who was in Guinea-Bissau as the head of the West African Elders Forum Election Observation Mission, said the turbulence in Bissau sparked anxiety across Nigeria, prompting him to publicly acknowledge the outpouring of support and worry from citizens.

He revealed that both President Bola Tinubu and Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara immediately mobilized an aircraft to evacuate him and members of his delegation once reports of gunfire and possible instability began circulating.

He explained that Côte d’Ivoire’s proximity to Guinea-Bissau and the strong ties between Francophone and Lusophone countries helped accelerate the approval needed for the aircraft to enter Bissau’s airspace. As a result, the Ivorian jet was already en route before Nigeria obtained similar clearance.

Jonathan noted that as soon as he was informed that the Nigerian aircraft had finally received the green light to depart, he and his delegation decided not to halt the Ivorian evacuation effort already in motion.

“That is why, if you look at the images from our return, you will see that we came in on an Ivorian aircraft,” he said.

The former president used the opportunity to publicly appreciate both President Tinubu and President Ouattara for their swift interventions, emphasizing that their combined efforts demonstrated commitment to his safety and to regional cooperation.

“I sincerely appreciate Nigerians, and I want them to hear directly from my mouth to appreciate their concern. And secondly, to thank my president, President Tinubu, and the Ivorian president, President Ouattara,” he said. He also expressed gratitude to Nigerians across all political, ethnic, and religious lines, acknowledging the nationwide concern that followed early reports of the unrest.