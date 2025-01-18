Why I Signed New 10-Year Contract With Man City – Haaland

Manchester City have announced that Erling Haaland has signed a new 10-year contract at the club, extending his stay at the Etihad until 2034.

The club confirmed Haaland’s renewal on their website on Friday morning ahead of the Premier League clash against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

He has enjoyed a successful two-and-a-half season since joining the Club from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022.

In his first season, he led the club to an historic treble, scoring 52 goals in all competitions – the biggest-ever tally by a Premier League player.

Haaland’s previous deal which included a release clause, had been due to expire in 2027 but the Norwegian forward has now committed his future to the club.

The length of Haaland’s new deal is the longest in the Premier League, overtaking the nine-year deal Cole Palmer signed with Chelsea in August.

He has now opened up on the reasons behind his staggering long-term deal at the Etihad Stadium, while praising the club and the coaching crew led by Pep Guardiola.

Haaland said: “I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great Club.

“Manchester City is a special Club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters and it’s the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody.

“I also want to thank Pep, his coaching staff, my teammates and everyone at the Club as they have all helped me so much in the past couple of years. They have made this such a special place to be and now I am City no matter what.

“I want to keep developing, keep working to get better and look to do my best to try and help us achieve more success going forward.”

Similarly, Man City’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain expressed his delight at the new deal, praising Haaland’s dedication, professionalism, and humility.

He said: “Everyone at the Club is absolutely delighted that Erling has signed his new contract. The fact he is signed for so long demonstrates our commitment to him as a player, and his love of this club.

“He has made an incredible impact already in his time here and his amazing numbers and records speak for themselves.

“But in addition to his outstanding natural talent and ability, Erling’s dedication, professionalism, humility and desire to keep getting better sum up what we all strive to achieve at Manchester City.

Haaland has won the Golden Boot and a host of other prestigious individual honours including the PFA Player of the Year prize, the Premier League Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards as well as the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year since joining the club in 2022.

He has already scored 16 goals in just 21 Premier League appearances to date, and 21 goals across all competitions from 28 games.

In total, Haaland has scored 111 goals in 126 games in all competitions for Manchester City. He already sits 15th on the Club’s list of all-time leading scorers.