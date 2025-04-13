Why I Signed New Liverpool Contract – Salah

Liverpool star Mohammed Salah has opened up on the reasons he signed a new two-year contract with the club that will keep him at Anfield until 2027.

The Egyptian forward ended speculation about his future by signing a new two-year deal that is worth £375,000 per week to extend his stay at the club.

Salah’s initial contract was expected to run out at the end of season as speculations about his future filled the tabloids, but he has poured cold water on the reports by choosing to continue his affair at Anfield.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have broken their golden rule to offer Salah a new deal, they are typically reluctant to hand out new contracts to players over 30.

Salah revealed that the opportunity to win more trophies, and to continue to enjoy his football made him decide to sign a new contract.

He said, “Of course I’m very excited – we have a great team now.

“Before, we also had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

“I have played eight years here, hopefully it’s going to be 10. I’m enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I have had the best years of my career here.

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”

Liverpool coach, Arne Slot was delighted with Salah’s new deal, highlighting his importance to the team.

“Happy of course. He’s shown at this club for so many years in a row now how much value he has for the team and for the club.

“As are all the fans and his team-mates, we are very happy he has extended for two more years. Hopefully he can show on Sunday [against West Ham,] how important he has been for the whole season to us.

“I was part of that process, but I don’t think I deserve the compliments. First of all, it’s Mo’s choice and his agent’s choice for what he wants. Then, the club, Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards, they put in a lot of effort in him to extend. Effort mostly means money! But also effort, not only money!

“What it might tell you is that it’s not only a good season this season, we want to have a good season next season as well. I think Mo is convinced that there is a fair chance that we are able to do so. Again, that’s positive for us.”

According to reports, a contract offer had been on the table for some time but Salah and his representative, Ramy Abbas, wanted a better deal.

It is understood that Salah initially wanted a three-year extension, and while PSG have not given him that, they have broken their traditional policy by offering him a new deal at his age.

Salah has played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s quest to win their 20th Premier League title, scoring 27 goals with 17 assists.

He is now the third top scorer in the club’s history with 243 goals in 394 appearances, Salah needs to score 103 goals to become Liverpool’s all-time top scorer.

Salah has won a Premier League, a Champions League, an FA Cup and two League Cups in addition to a UEFA Super Cup, a FIFA Club World Cup at Liverpool.