Why I Was Angry With My Teammates After Zimbabwe Draw – Osimhen

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has opened up on his reaction to the disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier clash at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Zimbabwe scored a last-minute equaliser after Osimhen had given Nigeria the lead in the 74th minute, the result was a dent to the team’s chances of reviving their World Cup hopes following a poor start.

Osimhen was the hero with a brace against Rwanda in Kigali to hand the Super Eagles the maximum points in a 2-0 victory, their first win in the series.

After the game against Zimbabwe, Osimhen was visibly upset with his teammates in a video that went viral on social media as he was seen rebuffing his teammates’ attempt at pacifying him.

The Galatarsaray forward has explained the reason behind his actions, stating his disappointment at the team’s failure to secure the maximum points.

He said: “I can’t lie, I was frustrated. That match against Zimbabwe? We should have won it. We had the lead, we controlled the game, and then just like that, we let it slip.

“When I scored, I felt relieved. I thought, ‘Yes, this is it. We’re taking the three points home.’ But football can be cruel. A last-minute equalizer, just seconds away from victory, shattered everything. The whistle blew, and I just couldn’t hold back my emotions.”

Osimhen revealed that he was not trying to disrespect Victor Boniface, who also tried to pacify him.

He said: “Boniface tried to calm me down, but at that moment, I didn’t want to hear anything. I walked away, not out of disrespect, but because I was hurting. I give it my all every time I step on that pitch, not just for myself, but for my team, for Nigeria, for the fans who believe in us.

“We needed that win. We needed those points. Now, we have to fight even harder to qualify for the World Cup. It’s not over, but we can’t keep making the same mistakes. I just want us to be better, to do better, because Nigeria deserves nothing less.”

Osimhen scored all the three goals for Nigeria in the two matches against Rwanda, and Zimbabwe taking his tally to 26 goals for the Super Eagles.

He will be hoping to continue his rich vein of form when Galatarsaray take on Besiktas on Saturday after scoring 20 goals in 22 matches in the Turkish League this season.

Osimhen has never played in the prestigious FIFA World Cup, and at the age of 26, he is aiming to fulfill his age-long dream of appearing in the competition.

All hope is not lost for Osimhen, and the Super Eagles team, they currently sit fourth in Group C, six points behind leaders South Africa with four games remaining in the series.

Up next for the team is a clash against Rwanda at home in September before taking on South Africa in Pretoria.