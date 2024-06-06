STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WHY IS EDGAR LUNGU PANICKING?

Thursday, 6th June 2024

LUSAKA-It is difficult to understand why former President Edgar Lungu is panicking over law enforcement agencies’ investigating how his wife, Esther, and children acquired property.



Mr Lungu has wedged a media war to defend his wife of any wrong doing in her having property suspected to be proceeds of crime.



In the defence, Mr Lungu is also washing clean his children who have amassed so much wealth during his presidency.

What Mr Lungu is forgetting is there is always a paper trail in acquisition of property and the period in which it was acquired.



Therefore, Mr Lungu should not just boast about having money but tell Zambians how he earned the money and how he funded his wife and children to buy so much within a short time.

We know that legally, Mr Lungu should have earned about K10 million in emoluments and allowances the period he served as Head of State for seven years.

As a lawyer, Mr Lungu should know that Police or any other law enforcement agency investigations are not a guilty verdict but people want answers.

While we know it is easy for one who has been a State President for seven years to have money, the question is how did he fund the wife to acquire the property.

Was money from his bank accounts or proceeds of crime?

Mr Lungu does not need the removal of his immunity to show Zambians his bank account or indeed bank accounts and how he was transferring money to his wife and children to buy the property to their names.

The former First lady, Esther Lungu and also the children should also have bank accounts to demonstrate how they were receiving money from Mr Lungu and how they bought the property.

Mr Lungu should know that the law enforcement agencies will take the cases to court and should prepare himself to show bank statements rather than wedging the war in the media.

We know it is easy for the public to be deceived about Mr Lungu’s wealth before he became President but bank records will tell the truth.

Mr Lungu should not panic but wait for the justice system on whether the matter being investigated will go to court or not.

ISSUED BY: COLLINS MAOMA

UPND NATIONAL CHAIRMAN

Upnd online campaign: media team