WHY IS FORMER & LATE PRESIDENT, ECL NOT BURIED? WHO’S THE PROBLEM? IS IT THE FAMILY? THE GOVERNMENT OR THE SA COURTs/LAW ENFORCERS?





Nine (9) months is a long period please, yet someone with a former president status has not been buried due to unknown facts.





1). If the family chooses to bury ECL in South Africa, then why a private funeral?



2). If the government of Zambia wants ECL to be buried in Zambia at the Embassy Park where all the late Presidents were buried from what does the law says after the late President dies ?





3). If he died in Zambia, which country would they have chosen to bury him?



4). What are the demands of the family for this chapter to be concluded and of course to have ECL buried rightfully?





5). Why can’t the government just leave ECL family case in South Africa?



5). Must we forget about this funeral and come back to it after August elections or what?





My heart is bleeding 💔 iam not siding with the government or ECL family and I know iam not a lawyer to understand this issue but my heart is not at peace because Edgar Chagwa Lungu was our own President, the President for the whole Zambia 😭.





Even if is Embassy Park, Chifwema or South Africa Please ECL must be put to rest the world will laugh at us Zambians and Africans.



Oment Zambia

Analyst