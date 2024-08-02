WHY IS HICHILEMA SILENT ON 50%+1 AND “RUNNING MATE” CLAUSES?- Fred M’membe

We take note of the statement from Mr Hakainde Hichilema in which he pledges to remain resolute in defending the Constitution and that he has no interest in manipulating it for his personal benefit.
However, we find it highly mischievous that Mr Hichilema is only willing to address and commit to maintain the five-year presidential term limit clause and not the other two contentious clauses, which are critical to the current debate, specifically: the removal of the 50%+1 presidential winning threshold and revert to First Past post electoral system to avoid a rerun, which we know he fears he can’t win, and the “Running Mate” clause for a vice-president. Why is Mr Hichilema conveniently avoiding to talk about these two clauses, which we know they form part of the Constitutional changes they are planning to do. Mr Hichilema has indicated that he has no intentions of extending the presidential five-year term limit and introduce a seven-year one. But what about the other two clauses, why is he silent on them? Why is he not assuring the country that he will correspondingly maintain the 50%+1 presidential winning threshold as well as the “Running Mate” clause for vice-president?
We challenge Mr Hichilema to come clean on these matters because we notice that he is deceptively ignoring the elephant in the room: the 50%+1 presidential winning threshold as well as the “Running Mate” clause for vice-president. Mr Hichilema should assure the country on these two clauses the same way he has done on the presidential term limit clause instead of playing hide and seek on straightforward matters. They can plot and deceive themselves all they want, but these secretly planned Constitutional amendments will be determinedly resisted because they have potential to weaken our democracy, intensify the political temperature and tension as well as stir up political instability. They are playing with fire! Let Mr Hichilema do the correct thing before it is too late. No amount of deception, lies and manipulation will work this time around. This madness must stop or else it will be rejected and punished heavily by the people. Uwafitala akaimwena!
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
WHY IS HICHILEMA SILENT ON 50%+1 AND “RUNNING MATE” CLAUSES?
Iwe Meeembe, Bushe nalanda ati alafumyako 50 plus 1. How can he be afraid when you were close to Shaun Zero?
Ubu ebusushi ba Fred? Defending the constitution means entire document. Where did you get the PhD from? Musebanya uyu. I would not have accepted you to be under my supervision for a PhD with this kind of thinking! No wonder the post was peddling lies day in day out and the ignorant masses applauded you.
Nicolas Maduro again raising nosense
It’s difficulty to trust anything PF/uka writes not even this venezuelan man. There is too much propaganda
Yiweeeeeeeee! Yiweeeeee! Freddiiii mimemmmbeee. Why do you like lies and living in and with hatred?
Produce evidence to show that misinformation of yours. ( The 50+1 proposed removal from the Zambian Constitution *{secret proposal*} in your day dreaming as you are sayy, by His Excellency Dr Hakainde Hichilema) Why do you always like to suffocate innocent citizens with your smelling lies? that makes you because that is what is in your heart. A 50+1 lier. Uuummmm! But Freddie it is too much of you and your other brother of lies the gulu propagandist Emmanueli mwambaa
I think the President is just too busy fixing the economy and has no time for such hollow schizophrenic propaganda which is intended to sway him from developmental roadmap.
Afuledi first and foremost, even if the to win elections you needed 5%, you still would not stand a chance so stop your nonsense.
Secondly just stop vakumatako you’ll start thinking and talking like a normal person!