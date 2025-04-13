WHY IS ZAMBIA’S NOBLE EAGLE FLYING AGAIN?

By CHARLES KACHIKOTI

This is the third time that the national noble eagle is flying on the Zambian banknote, taking flight leftwards from the right side of the new 2025 currency.

Historically, each time the eagle has taken flight on the banknote, a national revolution has swept across the country. Take a look at the images provided below and observe the happenings of each era.

TEN SHILLINGS

On June 1, 1960, a new 10 shillings note was issued in the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, which brought together present-day Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

The banknote had the face of Queen Elizabeth II towards the right, but this time, an eagle had started flying from the bottom left towards the seat of power. By December 31, 1963 the Federation was formally dissolved and on October 24, 1964 an independent Zambia was born.

It came to pass that The Currency Act of 1967 replaced the Zambian pound, shilling, pence currency with new kwacha and ngwee currency. On January 16, 1968, the Zambian pound was replaced by the kwacha with the new official rate equal to one half of the old unit, or US$1.

FIFTY KWACHA

In 1986 a new K50 note was issued. As opposed to all previous banknotes, the eagle was now prominent; perched at par with the head of State and government. If you look closely, the eagle had turned its back on KK and was looking to the left hand side (or to its right) of the note.

The people turned their backs on UNIP as the economy plummeted. In the same year, protests broke out in Lusaka and on the Copperbelt, which persisted in 1987.

When the president opened the fourth session of the Fifth National Assembly on January 16, 1987, life within UNIP had turned volatile. Just like the eagle on the K50 note, even his parliamentarians had turned their backs on one-party rule.

The Freedom State soon appeared at the back, taking its place in the 1989 and later denominations of K2, K5, K10, K20, K50, K100, K500 and even thousand denomination notes. UNIP did not read the signs: A new struggle for freedom was simmering. Just like the Freedom Statue had done, the electorate was breaking the chains of mono-partyism.

In response to growing public pressure, Kaunda set October 17, 1990 for a referendum to decide whether to return to multi-party democracy or to maintain one-party rule.

FIVE HUNDRED KWACHA

In 1989, new banknotes landed, with K500 being the highest denomination, and a vicious-looking eagle started flying in from the bottom left of the currency. By the end of the following year, Kenneth Kaunda and UNIP had lost to the MMD.

Then on December 29, 1991, Frederick Chiluba declared Zambia a Christian Nation.

In 1992 a new K500 kwacha note led a delegation of new currency which filled the tills. The eagle had succeeded the founding father who was no longer on the note. Notably, the noble eagle was still looking to its right—this time at a glowing white dove approaching in an atmosphere of glory. It was time for the presidency and the state to look to the Holy Spirit.

The dove, the sign of the Holy Spirit, was brooding over the republic and flying towards the seat of government: spiritual revival was imminent and we would never be the same again.

Zambian money now featured two birds of prophecy: the eagle and the dove.

THE MEANING

They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint (Isaiah 40:31). This same eagle is pre-eminent on our banknotes, national flag, national anthem, coat of arms and the presidential car number plate. With everything the people of Zambia have been through, we remain a Covenant Nation, and the covenant-keeping God will redeem us in every sense of redemption.

The dove, representing the Holy Spirit that descended on Jesus after His baptism (Matthew 3:13-17, Mark 1:9-11, Luke 3:21 and 22, John 1:32-34), is coming to save and revive Zambia and even the three arms of government will experience the Great Awakening.

At the back of the now outgoing banknotes, the same dove is flying towards British sculptor James Butler’s Freedom Statue. The waves of salvation and revelation have been setting Zambians free in multitudes.

FULL FLIGHT

Fast-forward, March 31, 2025 ushered in another set of banknotes with the noble eagle once again rising up in full flight. For the first time the eagle is flying from right to left. And this time, the dove is not there, and the Freedom Statue has been deposed.

Why is the noble eagle flying yet again, for a third time? Are the economic fortunes of the republic flying out of reach? Is the voting population uprising in fury or despair?

Why has the sign of the Holy Spirit been blanked out: has the republic turned its back on the Living God?

Why has the iconic Freedom Statue lost its majestic place on the symbol of our purchasing power? Have we the electorate lost our rights and freedoms?

Historical records hold that on December 31, 1963, Zanco Mpundu Mutembo was arrested and handcuffed with chains by the colonial military powers. Imprisoned in Lusaka, he was ordered to break free from the chains or be gunned down. Standing before 18 armed soldiers, he broke the chains. In 1974, KK ordered the construction of the statue in honour of Mutembo and many other freedom fighters; and in 1989 it became a staple feature on the kwacha banknote.

In 2025, after 36 years of inspiring new generations of heroic chain-breakers, that image of freedom is no longer on the national currency.

Now, for a third time, behold our troubled noble eagle in its flight…