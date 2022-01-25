Miles Sampa



WHY KABWATA IS BETTER THAN ZAMBIA

By any measure Kabwata constituency is far better than any of the other 155 constituencies in Zambia. One can wish Kabwata outlook was entire Zambia.

The area now called Chalala and Kamwala south was nothing but a thick bush occasionally utilized for army training camps. About 35 years down the line, the bush is nowhere to be seen. The place is full of medium to mansions houses along tarred roads.

The middle to high earning majority Zambians have built either domestic or business houses. There is also a number of malls and mini hotels. A majority of residents own vehicles, DSTV, Smartphones and collectively enjoy a relatively higher quality of life compared to other constituencies. About 90% of houses in Kabwata have electricity, tap water and flashing toilets. The area are has a lot of police stations and hospitals.

Due to relatively higher disposable income for most residents, Kabwata has entertainment centers at about every corner of a each street (London style).

One can deduce that Kabwata has uniquely developed over time because residents have been meticulous in the way they have choosen their MPs. They have not voted for party names but quality and pedigree of individual candidates.

Some cadidates that have come to them fronting alot of cash have ended up in tears upon counting votes cast to their name. Voters there just don’t like to be patronized as that insults their intelligence.

Rallies are always a flop in the area as residents are either too busy making money to attend or prefer deducing the best candidate they want without listening to rally rhetorics.

As a result, Kabwata has thus far been able to produce arguably the best two MPs in Zambia since Independence. The two are Michael Sata ( MHRIEP) and Given Lubinda who are are only ones to have served over two terms in the Constituency from 1983 to 2001 and 2001 to 2021 respectively.

Incidentally Kabwata resident are always amongst the first to give a ruling party a checkmate by generally positioning themselves with a party in opposition whenever a ruling party takes them for a ride.

In 1991 Sata won under the opposition MMD against the ruling UNIP. In 2001 Lubinda won under the opposition UPND against the ruling MMD. In 2021 Hon Levy Mkandawire (MHSRIEP) won under then opposition UPND against the ruling PF.

What is very clear herein is that Kabwata voters are least fancied by political party names but instead seek for the best individual qualities amongst candidates. On who that person will be by 9pm next Thursday, your guess is as good as mine.

MBS25.01.2022