‘Why Me’ to Face Trial Despite Foreign Offence – Court



By Hannock Kasama



The Lusaka Magistrates Court says it has jurisdiction to conduct trial in the matter where FRANCIS KAPWEPWE popularly known as “Why Me” is charged with hate speech.





Lusaka Resident Magistrate IDAH PHIRI has ruled that the court has jurisdiction pursuant to Section six of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.





Magistrate PHIRI has also relied on Section 65 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act.



The defence lawyers had contended that Mr. KAPWEPWE cannot be subjected to court trial in Zambia as he allegedly committed the offence of hate speech outside Zambia.



In this matter, FRANCIS KAPWEPWE, 29 is charged with hate speech and expressing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race, tribe, place of origin or colour.