Amb Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Why Me’s Disappearance



Family looking for Bashi Bukombe.



This man was presented as to Shansy,the sister to Francis Kapwepwe as Bashi Bukombe.





The family wants help.



Kindly help identify him for us.



In the pictures, Why Me’s Bait engagement.





Shansy, the step sister to Why Me delivered the ring to Lubuto Musonda.



The engagement took place at Urban Hotel in Kasama.



The engagement took place on 31st May 2025.



He was abducted on 2nd June 2025 in Harare, Zimbabwe.