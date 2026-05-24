WHY MR. SIMON MWEWA WILL NOT BRING THE DEVELOPMENT YOU THINK HE WILL



I must state from the outset: I am a human rights and social justice activist. I have consistently opposed the humiliating and intimidating tactics Mr. Simon Mwewa uses against poor street vendors. And secondly, I have written a concept note regarding the solution I have proposed and I have submitted to local government and I have had meetings with them.





In the unlikely event that he wins, there are many reasons why he may fail. However, I will just focus on two. I say “unlikely” because people should not be deceived that online following automatically translates into votes. More than 75% of his followers probably do not even live in Lusaka District. Some just do not vote. Others do not know why they follow him and some do not even like him and will probably not vote for him.





We need to learn from Chilufya Tayali. Despite having the most online followers, he failed to scoop the Mayoral and the Parliamentary seats lamentably.





1. STREET VENDING – THE WRONG STRATEGY



I have to admit, I have failed to make people realize that what they think is the solution to unregulated street vending is actually what sustains the problem. And finding someone more radical to pursue that same failed solution is like using more gasoline to fight a fire.





Look. The main reason we have unregulated street vending and lack of urban order is the absence of policies to regulate vending. What exists is the illegalization of the activity – designed only to stop it. That approach has failed for almost three decades.





The problem with this “solution” is that it looks like a quick fix for people who do not want to see vendors in town. But it ignores the underlying factors – which are precisely why this approach has never worked.





The root cause of street vending is poverty. 64.3% of Zambians live below the poverty line, surviving on hand-to-mouth businesses. You cannot simply wake up one day, remove them from the streets, and expect compliance. The question is: where will their families get food? That is why, they would rather face the risk of arrest or confiscation than the certainty of starvation.





Now, the root cause of UNREGULATED street vending is the lack of policies to regulate the activity. If policies existed, we would have guidelines on:

· Which roads and spaces can be used

· The type of stands permitted

· How to place these stands

· Ensuring cleanliness

· Each zone having a mobile or fee-paying stationary toilet and bin

• Orderly collection of taxes.





Committees would also be formed to assist the council in maintaining order. This is an out-of-the-box solution to a problem that has persisted for decades.





This can only be achieved by legalizing street vending – just as other countries have done. Countries like Tanzania have more organized CBDs than Zambia, precisely because they legalized and regulated it. This is because street vending is ubiquitous and inevitable in developing nations.





But people remain stuck on an idea that keeps digging us deeper into the problem.



The consequences of the current approach include:

· Council police have turned enforcement into a business. They drive through town, confiscate goods from poor vendors, park somewhere, and wait for vendors to pay to get their things back.



· Vendors are used for political purposes. When elections approach, authorities stop chasing them – and the problem grows worse. Go to town today. You can barely pass with a vehicle or on foot. This is because It is an election period. Then, after elections, politicians discard vendors and start chasing them all over again.





I know some people will come and say but those vendors have stands but abandon them and come sell on the streets. You have never counted how many empty stands are at city market for example, they less than 24 and we have more than 12, 324 vendors, and the time I was counting the stands, some of them may have been vacant because the owner didn’t just report, business went down or some other reason apart from deliberate abandonment.





2. “JAMES BOND” SOLUTIONS WILL HIT REALITY



The Doba Apo cult will soon learn that governance in public office comes with regulations and procedures. You cannot simply wake up one day, walk into the CBD streets, start capturing vendors, and post them on TikTok. That only works if you have unlimited time and are not bound by policies.





First, before any activity is undertaken, it must be tabled before a council meeting and a resolution reached. These meetings involve politicians who have strongholds in the CBD.





Second, the Ministry of Local Government provides oversight. It can stop an activity if in it’s view does not align with policies or is not in the best interest of the people



Third, because Mr. Mwewa is sort of “politically aligned”, he will also have to “play ball” with higher authorities.





Trust me. This will become another Garry Nkombo Chembe and Zambezi Canal story. Or the “Garry Nkombo Kachasu” story – where he was reminded that you cannot just do anything simply because you are in power.





They will also realize that there are many other duties beyond focusing on the CBD. He will have international meetings to attend. Projects to approve and officiate and many others.





In addition, he will face resistance from the party, the District Commissioner, the Town Clerk, councillors, and market committees.





It is easier said than done. If people don’t realize this. Their savior will do the James Bond activities in the first year, face resistance, some of them get reverted by second year. He will become frustrated by third year and by fifth year, the same people clapping for him will be the ones laughing at him.





MY SOLUTION

My solution offers a win-win solution. Vendors will be happy. Government will be happy. And most importantly, the general public will be happy.



It is far better than an iron-fisted solution which always raised public outcry.





Anyways, the struggle continues.

Victory is certain.



David Chishimba

Revolutionary | Wounded Buffalo | Social Justice & Human Rights Activist/Advocate