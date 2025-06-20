Why not pour concrete into the grave where President Lungu was going to be buried? – Laura Miti

Laura Miti Writes 



You know how they say history is created while you are doing other stuff.

I think this whole President Lungu burial matter is a historical fact that will be spoken about by posterity and should.





We probably should give our descendants something concrete to remember one of the craziest times in our history by.





Why not pour concrete into the grave where President Lungu was going to be buried? Put a glass over it, showing that it’s empty and put a plaque that says –

Here should have lain the 6th President of Zambia – Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

People can visit it while visiting other presidential graves.

Win win, the family keeps the body away like they want and we mark the death of the 6th President with a site.

Robert Mugabe’s empty grave/mausoleum