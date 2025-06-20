Why not pour concrete into the grave where President Lungu was going to be buried? – Laura Miti

Laura Miti Writes
You know how they say history is created while you are doing other stuff.
I think this whole President Lungu burial matter is a historical fact that will be spoken about by posterity and should.
We probably should give our descendants something concrete to remember one of the craziest times in our history by.
Why not pour concrete into the grave where President Lungu was going to be buried? Put a glass over it, showing that it’s empty and put a plaque that says –
Here should have lain the 6th President of Zambia – Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
People can visit it while visiting other presidential graves.
Win win, the family keeps the body away like they want and we mark the death of the 6th President with a site.
Go and buy cement and pour it in. What are you waiting for?
The grave remains, leave it alone. We have a president that we occupy it. We should not waste tax payer’s money digging another grave. That grave is perfectly fine and we will need it soon when Hakainde passes on. Let us not be afraid to talk about death people. No one lives forever.
