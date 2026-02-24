WHY THE DIASPORA WANTS PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO CONTINUE LEADING ZAMBIA



By Dr. Andrew Mwape, PhD – Secretary General, UPND USA/Canada Chapter





22nd February, 2026



As Zambians living in the diaspora, we often measure leadership not just by speeches, but by how policies affect our families back home, our ability to invest with confidence, and the pride we carry when we identify ourselves as Zambians abroad. Under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, Zambia has undergone a transformation that has directly benefited many of us economically, socially, and emotionally.





I write this article from my leadership position within the UPND USA/Canada community, but more importantly, as a Zambian who has watched our country regain stability, credibility, and opportunity. So here’s a brief 5point breakdown:





1. Restoring Zambia’s Economic Dignity on the Global Stage:



For a long time, many of us in the diaspora hesitated to proudly associate with our own country in professional and financial spaces because of economic instability, rising (defaulting) debt, and lost investor confidence. Today, that story has changed. Under President HH’s leadership, Zambia has regained global credibility, stabilized key economic indicators, and re-engaged the international community; making both local and global investments safer and our country trusted again as a place to do business.



You won’t believe this… I can’t tell you how many fellow Africans from other countries have recently told me how they wish they were Zambians right now! That’s the kind of pride and respect Zambia has earned once more.





2. Free Education, Employment, CDF: A Lifeline for Everyone:



For years, many of us in the diaspora became the lifeline for our families back home; paying school fees, covering healthcare, and stepping in whenever needs arose. President HH’s CDF bursaries, skills trainings, and free education policy has lifted a huge burden off households across Zambia, bringing real relief to families and to those of us abroad who carried that responsibility. It has reduced constant financial pressure and allowed us to finally channel our resources into investments, businesses, home building, and long-term savings. Within the UPND USA/Canada chapter alone, we’ve supported hundreds of children and families over the with their education and healthcare needs, so these policies truly feels like a breath of fresh air; real empowerment for our people.





As if not enough, government’s recruitment of tens of thousands of teachers, nurses, among other civil servants since 2021 has put steady incomes into communities nationwide, reducing dependence on diaspora support and strengthening local economies. This is what sustainable growth looks like, empowering families today while building a stronger Zambia for tomorrow.





3. Peace, Political Tolerance, and the Freedom to Come Home:



One of the most valuable experiences under President HH’s leadership is the peace of mind Zambians now feel about home. For many of us in the diaspora, there was a time when speaking your mind meant fearing to return, when families worried during every election season, and when disagreement felt dangerous. Today, Zambia is open, calm, and free; a country where you can travel home proudly, speak freely, and live without fear. This peace is more than quiet streets; it is freedom restored, and it has reconnected so many of us with the Zambia we love.





4. Dollar Investment Facilities – A Game-Changer for the Diaspora:



One of the most impactful reforms for Zambians in the diaspora has been the opening of dollar-friendly investment pathways. For example, the NAPSA Zambia Kuchalo wealth creation fund now allows citizens at home and abroad to co-invest in national development projects and earn the same returns as NAPSA itself in dollars! Previously, you could only invest in kwacha with low-ball interest rates. Now we don’t have to worry about the Kwacha eroding in value; facilities like this one promise more secure, growth-oriented deals that protects earnings, builds local ownership, and strengthens Zambia’s economy.





5. Investor Confidence – When the World Lines Up to Lend Zambia Money:



One of the strongest signs that Zambia’s economy is back on track is the growing trust from global investors. Recently, government bonds were oversubscribed (meaning that investors offered more money than Zambia even asked for), a powerful signal of confidence in our economic management, fiscal discipline, and ability to repay. Make no mistake, global investors put their money where they trust. Strong economies attract this kind of trust, and under President HH’s leadership, Zambia has restored its financial credibility in a way that benefits every Zambian, both at home and in the diaspora.





For the first time in many years, Zambia feels hopeful, credible, peaceful, and open for opportunity. As Zambians living abroad, we see the difference clearly; in our investments, in the lives of our families, and in the pride we carry. President HH has not just improved Zambia’s economy. He has restored Zambia’s dignity.





And that is leadership worth renewing.



@followers Hakainde Hichilema W.K Mutale Nalumango Hon. Elvis Nkandu, MP Jito Kayumba Brian Mwiinga Fredrick Misebezi Chibamba Kanyama Mwebantu UPND YOUTHS OFFICIAL GROUP UPND Zambia UPND Hon. Paul CC Kabuswe Times of Zambia – TOZ