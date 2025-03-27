WHY THE SUDDEN CHANGE OF HEART CONCERNING THE CONSTITUTION? YOU HYPOCRITES!!!- Tobias T. Banda

WHY THE SUDDEN CHANGE OF HEART CONCERNING THE CONSTITUTION? YOU HYPOCRITES!!!



Just before the run up to the 2021 General elections there was proposed ammendments to the Constitution dubbed “Bill 10”. The Bill had many progressive clauses which included the now “much publicised” proportional representation of Women, Youth and the Differently abled in Parliament and other elective positions.



However, this Bill was short down with impunity and there was massive celebration and jubilation among the UPND officials and members of Parliament. They even shared big bite 2 from hungry Lion at Community House.



Today the very UPND that shot down and buried Bill 10 which contained more progressive clauses than their current draft Constitution which was developed in the dark are back to claim that this time around our population should accept their proposal just a few months before the elections.





Isn’t it common sense to hold the view that what was good then must be good now and what was bad then must be bad now?



As the old adage goes “What’s good for the goose must be good for the gander.”



What was bad when they were in opposition must be bad when they are in power?





The truth of the matter is that they want to remove the fifty plus one (50+1) and bring back the formula of winning Presidential elections by simple majority. They also want to remove the running mate clause so that the Vice President should not be elected by the people but be appointed by the President from among the MPs. The other secret weapon they want to do is to extend the Presidential term of office from 5 years to 7 years.





These are the three major reasons they want to bring in the amended Constitution but they are only mentioning things that will seem to catch the eye of the unsuspecting Zambians such as inclusion of Women, Youths and the differently abled which can be done without any ammendments.





I therefore stand with the masses in saying NO to the unnecessary and costly Changes to the Republican Constitution. I also urge all well meaning Zambians, young and old to reject the proposed Constitutional ammendments.



I call upon my fellow Youths to rise up, voice out and defend our Constitution by all means necessary.





Above all I implore all Opposition and Independent Members of Parliament to reject this uniclusive Constitution ammendment process and to reject the proposed Constitution itself.



SAY NO TO ILLEGAL AMENDMENTS OF OUR CONSTITUTION WHICH IS MEANT TO SERVE & BENEFIT THE FEW PEOPLE WHO ARE IN POWER.





Zambia is not for a selected few. Zambia is for all of us.



I remain your friend and brother

Tobias T. Banda

Concerned Citizen