Why We Need a New Leader in 2026



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



Since he assumed office in 2021, President Hakainde Hichilema has beaten all records of his predecessors: fostering a dictatorship and tyranny, engaged in large-scale acts of corruption, looting the Treasury and giving away national assets, he has scaled up international borrowings, failed to run the economy and sunk Zambia to the sixth poorest nation in the world from its lofty status as a low-middle income country.





Further, a serious matter has risen.



With all the false praises heaped on hiim everyday by his praise singers in Cabinet, public media and the UPND, President Hichilema, by his own frequent utterances, can be seen that he is now suffering from a grandiose delusion, a type of delusional disorder characterized by an overinflated sense of self-importance, power, knowledge, or identity.





“Sir CDF, Free Education, Peace, Debt Restructuring, the Mines, no leader in this country has achieved what you have”, they whisper to him everyday.



He is now a naked Emperor and there is no one in his circle to tell him so!



This is a familiar and amusing childhood fairy tale.



It’s the one where the Emperor commissions a royal outfit to be made by a pair of con artists.





Rather than clothing him in fine linens or regal satin, they convince him that his expensive new suit is invisible to the ignorant and foolish, but the wise and discerning will be able to see the beauty of his outfit.



Not wanting to seem ignorant, the emperor and all those in his court disregard their senses and what is evident to all and foolishly proclaim how lovely the new clothes are.





This is extremely hard as one cannot accept his failures and lost direction and therefore misses a great opportunity to correct his ways.



It will be disaster for Zambians to re-elect him in 2026.



Let’s take a brief journey from 2021 to 2025.





Everything he accused his predecessor of and the Patriotic Front, he has done worse.



● Volatile Exchange Rate ( they found it 17, its now at K29 and rising).



● Cost of Living Crisis ( they found the Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) at K8, 512.31and now has risen to K11,599.12).



● Mealie-meal was K120 and now K400.



● Fuel was K17 and now K35 per litre.



● Bill 10, they want to reboot and re-introduce “Bill 10” with new dubious constitutional amendments.





● Foreign Debt was $11.9billion and now is $15.4billion abd rising.,( domestic debt was at K178billion and is now K236billion).

Musokotwane has already started new loan negotiations with the IMF.



● Economic Growth (was average 4.5%( except for Covid-19 year 2020) in 2021 but now hovers at a stunted growth of around 2.4%).





● Edgar Lungu travels often( Hichilema has beaten the record of all past President’s in three and half years, clocking 70 international trips so far).



● PF was hiring musicians….you guessed it!





Tell me why you would vote for President Hakainde Hichilema who has dropped every index to a worse position than he found it.



What would be the reason to do so?



Save Zambia, let’s vote for a new leader.