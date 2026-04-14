WHO IS DOING THIS TO US?!
-Botswana President Duma Boko cries out
“My country is landlocked and does not maintain an official ship registry. However, I have been informed by the International Maritime Organization that at least 17 vessels are illegally operating under Botswana’s flag.
These vessels are reportedly linked to the so-called “dark fleet”—ships that conceal their identities to transport restricted cargo, such as Iranian oil, in order to evade sanctions.
why would those responsible attempt to implicate Botswana in tensions involving Iran —a conflict that does not concern us?”