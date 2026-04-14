WHO IS DOING THIS TO US?!

-Botswana President Duma Boko cries out

“My country is landlocked and does not maintain an official ship registry. However, I have been informed by the International Maritime Organization that at least 17 vessels are illegally operating under Botswana’s flag.

These vessels are reportedly linked to the so-called “dark fleet”—ships that conceal their identities to transport restricted cargo, such as Iranian oil, in order to evade sanctions.

why would those responsible attempt to implicate Botswana  in tensions involving Iran —a conflict that does not concern us?”