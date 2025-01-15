Why Zambia Should Prioritize Debt Cancellation Through the Vatican’s 25-Year Jubilee Program Over the G20 Debt Restructuring Initiative





Zambia faces a crippling debt crisis that has constrained its economic growth and limited its ability to invest in essential sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure. In this context, the country stands at a crossroads, needing to choose between pursuing debt cancellation under the Vatican’s 25-Year Jubilee Program or opting for the G20 Debt Restructuring Program. While both options offer pathways to financial relief, Zambia would benefit more from the Vatican’s program, which aligns with the nation’s long-term socioeconomic goals and ethical principles.





1. Debt Cancellation vs. Debt Restructuring



Debt cancellation, as offered by the Vatican’s Jubilee Program, eliminates the repayment obligation entirely, freeing Zambia from the financial and administrative burden of managing a ballooning debt portfolio. On the other hand, the G20 Debt Restructuring Program modifies repayment terms, such as extending timelines or lowering interest rates, but it does not absolve Zambia of its debt. This distinction is critical, as debt restructuring only delays the problem, whereas debt cancellation resolves it permanently.





2. Long-Term Economic Freedom



The Vatican’s Jubilee Program is rooted in the Biblical principle of forgiving debts every 25 years, a practice designed to reset economic imbalances and provide a fresh start. For Zambia, this would mean a chance to reset its economic priorities without the pressure of servicing debt. With freed-up resources, the government could invest in poverty reduction, job creation, and sustainable development.





In contrast, the G20 program’s restructuring terms often come with stringent conditions, such as austerity measures and cuts to public spending. These requirements can stifle economic growth and worsen social inequality, as funds are diverted from critical areas to meet debt obligations.



3. Ethical and Moral Alignment



The Vatican’s Jubilee Program promotes global justice and fairness by addressing the systemic inequities that trap low-income countries like Zambia in cycles of debt. It acknowledges the historical imbalances in global lending practices, including exploitative interest rates and loans tied to unfair conditions.





The G20 program, while helpful in some cases, primarily serves the interests of creditors. Its emphasis on ensuring repayment often ignores the socioeconomic realities faced by debtor nations. Zambia’s participation in the Jubilee Program would demonstrate its commitment to ethical global partnerships and economic justice.





4. Avoiding the Debt Trap



Restructuring under the G20 often leads to a phenomenon known as the “debt trap.” While repayment terms may be eased, the underlying debt remains and continues to accumulate interest. This creates a vicious cycle where countries like Zambia must seek further loans to meet existing obligations.





Debt cancellation under the Vatican’s program provides a clean slate, breaking this cycle and allowing Zambia to pursue a more sustainable fiscal path. It would enable the country to focus on revenue generation, diversification of the economy, and building resilience against future financial shocks.





5. Strengthening Zambia’s Social Fabric



Debt cancellation aligns with Zambia’s values of solidarity and social welfare. The resources saved from debt servicing could be directed toward improving healthcare, education, and infrastructure—areas that directly impact the well-being of citizens. This approach fosters national unity and ensures that the benefits of economic recovery are felt by the majority, rather than being concentrated among the elite.





The G20’s restructuring program, by contrast, risks perpetuating inequality. Austerity measures often result in reduced public spending, disproportionately affecting the poorest and most vulnerable segments of society.





6. Global Support and Solidarity



The Vatican’s Jubilee Program has the backing of faith-based organizations, human rights advocates, and global justice movements. Partnering with the Vatican would position Zambia as a leader in the call for equitable global economic systems, attracting goodwill and support from international donors and NGOs.



While the G20 program has institutional backing, its creditor-focused approach has drawn criticism for prioritizing financial institutions over the welfare of people.





Conclusion



Zambia’s debt crisis requires a solution that prioritizes the needs of its people, promotes long-term economic stability, and addresses the injustices inherent in global lending practices. The Vatican’s 25-Year Jubilee Program offers debt cancellation—a path to true economic freedom, ethical realignment, and social investment.





In contrast, the G20 Debt Restructuring Program merely prolongs the debt burden, tying Zambia to policies that limit its growth potential. By choosing the Jubilee Program, Zambia can seize the opportunity to redefine its economic future, ensuring a prosperous and equitable path forward for its citizens.





The time for bold decisions is now. Debt cancellation, not restructuring, is the key to unlocking Zambia’s full potential.

Pumulo Situmbeko

Founder and Leader NED PARTY

JANUARY 14th, 2024