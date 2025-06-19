“WHY ZAMBIA URGENTLY NEEDS A LAW ON STATE FUNERALS”



By Augustine Mwewa – Independent Aspiring MP, Bahati Constituency





A state funeral is not just an event it is a national reflection of honor, unity, and respect for service. It is how a nation says, “Thank you” to those who dedicated their lives to public service. Yet in Zambia, we continue to handle these solemn occasions without a clear legal framework. This lack of structure creates room for disorganization, inconsistencies, and at times, public confusion.





It is now time to enact a comprehensive State Funerals Act that defines who qualifies, outlines government responsibilities, and establishes clear procedures and rights.





Who Should Be Covered?



This law must clearly define the categories of national figures eligible for state funerals. These should include:





Sitting Presidents



Former Presidents



Sitting and Former Vice Presidents



Sitting and Former Cabinet Ministers



Sitting Members of Parliament



Serving Senior Government Officials (e.g., Chief Justices, Service Chiefs)





National Heroes who have made exceptional contributions in fields such as governance, education, sports, and health



By outlining this list, we eliminate guesswork and political favoritism. Everyone will know who qualifies and why.





Key Areas the Law Must Address



Budgetary Provisions



A clear outline of government funding, including limits and guidelines to prevent abuse or overspending. The Ministry of Finance should be mandated to create an annual State Funeral Fund.





Mourning Protocols



Defined national mourning periods, flag-lowering guidelines, dress codes for officials, and school or public office observances.





Burial Sites



Establishment and maintenance of official state burial grounds, such as the Presidential Burial Site and National Heroes Acre, with options depending on the role and wish of the family.





Family Rights and Involvement



Clear procedures for family consultation and involvement—ensuring dignity and consideration of family wishes while balancing national interests.





Government Roles and Coordination



Roles of the Cabinet Office, Ministry of Home Affairs, and other relevant institutions in planning and executing state funerals must be well-defined to ensure efficiency, consistency, and dignity.





Ceremonial and Security Guidelines



Guidelines for military honors, procession routes, public viewing, and media coverage, ensuring national respect while maintaining order.





Why This Law Matters



The recent passing of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu again revealed the dangers of operating without such a law. While many Zambians responded with respect and unity, the process lacked clarity—raising questions about protocol, decisions, and responsibilities. We cannot afford to keep improvising with every state funeral. It is risky, divisive, and ultimately, disrespectful.





A State Funerals Act is not about politics—it’s about national dignity.



A Reflection of Our Values



How a nation honors its leaders and heroes says everything about its values and maturity. By formalizing the process through legislation, we guarantee fairness, honor, and unity—regardless of political affiliation or public opinion.





Let us call on Parliament to act swiftly. Let the Executive lead the process. Let the public lend their voice. The time has come for Zambia to say goodbye to its leaders with dignity, order, and pride—guided by the law.



As an aspiring Member of Parliament for Bahati Constituency, I pledge to support and promote this legislation as a matter of national importance.



Let us honor the past, guide the present, and shape the future—one dignified farewell at a time.