WHY ZAMBIAN YOUTHS SHOULD CHOOSE DR. FRED M’MEMBE OVER MR HAKAINDE HICHILEMA IN 2026



By Richard Bravo Mulenga, SP Deputy National Youth Secretary





In August 2021, the Zambian people entered into a “constitutional contract” with the United Party for National Development (UPND) and its leader, President Hakainde Hichilema, based on a series of promises he made.





Among these, President Hichilema assured the nation that he would reduce the price of a 25kg bag of mealie meal to K50 and the price of fuel to less than K10 per litre. Additionally, he pledged to lower the cost of fertilizer, a critical input for Zambia’s agricultural backbone.





However, under his leadership, fertilizer prices have tripled, largely due to misplaced priorities, such as catering to the interests of Western nations and his business associates, rather than prioritizing the Zambian people.





Not so long ago, President Hichilema was boasting and hitting his chest on national television where he claimed that his administration had ended load shedding entirely. But as the saying goes, lies have short legs. The reality has hit him so hard to his face and this is a president who is so excellent at lip service and not service delivery.



Zambians are enduring over 22 hours of power outages, even as this government exports electricity to neighbouring countries. This contradiction is not just baffling but deeply damaging.





Small businesses such as welding workshops, salons, and barber shops many of which are owned by young entrepreneurs have collapsed.



These businesses depend entirely on electricity for them to operate properly. Larger companies, like Parmalat, have been forced to shut down their operations in Zambia due to persistent load shedding, leaving countless Zambians, especially the youth, unemployed and hopeless.





And tomorrow, someone will proudly claim that we are attracting major foreign investors. But the real question is: Who would be foolish enough to invest in a country where there’s no power for an entire day?



How can we continue to trust a government that fails to prioritize the livelihoods of its people? A leader who repeatedly breaks promises and fails to deliver on commitments earns the label of a liar. Unfortunately, President Hichilema has done little to disprove this characterization.





Moreover, while boasting about upholding the rule of law, President Hichilema’s administration has demonstrated blatant disregard for justice. For example, the recent unlawful detention of two brothers at Ridgeway Police Post for over 57 days without being taken to court is a direct violation of their constitutional rights.





The constitutional contract between the UPND government and the Zambian people remains valid until August 2026, but its renewal hinges entirely on performance. To date, President Hichilema has underperformed, offering no compelling reason for Zambians to extend this contract. His campaign promises were for his first term, not a second. As a matter of fact, a second term for him is not mandatory. A second term is a privilege earned through results, not entitlement.



This is a man who claimed he would fix the economy if given the chance to be President. Unfortunately, he has made things worse than he found them. President Hichilema is like a Lusaka mechanic who has long boasted of mastering the art of fixing cars. But when given the chance to work on your vehicle, he ends up damaging it further. A car that could at least start its engine is now completely unresponsive, unable even to crank.





For Zambia to truly progress, it is time for the especially the youth, who represent the country’s future to consider alternative leadership. Dr Fred M’membe of the Socialist Party offers a fresh and principled vision for Zambia. His commitment to social justice, collective governance, and prioritizing the needs of ordinary Zambians over external interests stands in stark contrast to the failures of the UPND administration.





Ba youth, in 2026, let us reject empty promises and misplaced priorities. Let us chart a new course for Zambia by supporting Dr. Fred M’membe a leader ready to serve the people and deliver on his promises. Otherwise we are all now able to see that President Hichilema is a BMW (Bally Muntu Wabufi).