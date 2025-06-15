Wicknell Chivayo Beats Africa’s Richest Man After Splashing US$60 Million

Wicknell Chivayo Named One of Africa’s Top Philanthropists After Giving Away $60 Million

Controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has landed a spot among Africa’s top philanthropists, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Nigerian billionaires Tony Elumelu and Aliko Dangote.

In its latest report titled “Giants of Generosity: Africa’s Top Philanthropists Shaping the Continent’s Future,” Fortune Afrika placed Chivayo in the top five biggest givers on the continent, ranking him second only to Elumelu. The report highlights Chivayo’s staggering US$60 million in donations during 2024, making him the largest individual donor in Southern Africa.

Unlike Elumelu and Dangote, who give through structured foundations focused on entrepreneurship, education and health, Chivayo takes a more informal and unpredictable approach. He gives directly, without a registered charity or official channels, favouring musicians, footballers, churches, and content creators in Zimbabwe.

More than 150 vehicles, including luxury models, were reportedly handed out in 2024 alone, on top of large cash gifts.

“Wicknell represents a rising class of African philanthropists who operate outside Western models, focusing instead on direct impact,” said Fortune Afrika.

A New Kind of Philanthropy?

Chivayo’s methods have sparked both admiration and controversy. Supporters say he’s changing lives fast and visibly. Critics argue that his giving is flashy, unaccountable, and driven by ego or political motives. Still, the numbers don’t lie: with over $60 million donated in just one year, he now sits above even Aliko Dangote on Fortune Afrika’s latest philanthropy ranking.

Dangote, through his foundation, continues to pour vast resources into health, education, and disaster relief across Africa, but in 2024, it was Chivayo’s unconventional generosity that grabbed the spotlight.

Chivayo’s inclusion in the top philanthropists list is a rare moment of positive international recognition for a Zimbabwean businessman.