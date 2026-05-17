Wicknell Chivayo Buys US$34 Million Gulfstream G550 Private Jet

Wicknell Chivayo Shows Off New US$34 Million Gulfstream G550 Jet

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has announced the purchase of a new Gulfstream G550 private jet, saying the luxury aircraft will soon arrive in Zimbabwe.

Chivayo shared the news on his Facebook account on Friday, celebrating the acquisition while expressing gratitude for what he described as divine blessings and success.

Wicknell Chivayo Reveals Details of Luxury Jet

In his social media post, Chivayo said the aircraft is a Gulfstream G550, an ultra-long-range business jet capable of travelling approximately 12 500 kilometres non-stop.

He said the jet can carry up to 19 passengers and would allow direct flights from Harare to destinations such as London, Paris, Milan and Singapore without stopovers.

“My new GULFSTREAM G550 ready for collection and coming home soon to it’s new owner🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼…It’s an ULTRA-LONG-RANGE business jet known for its 6,750 nautical miles (12 500 km) range and it carries a maximum of 19 passengers. I can travel Harare – London or Paris or Milan or Singapore non stop chinonzi CHIRUNGU…”

Chivayo also revealed that the aircraft cost US$34 million.

Zimbabwe Flag Displayed on Aircraft

The businessman said he had placed the Zimbabwean flag on the jet as a symbol of national pride.

Pictures shared online showed the luxury aircraft bearing Zimbabwe’s national colours while parked at what appeared to be a private aviation facility ahead of collection.

His announcement quickly attracted reactions on social media, with supporters congratulating him while others debated the growing display of wealth by high-profile business figures in Zimbabwe.

Message Filled With Religious References

In the lengthy Facebook post, Chivayo mixed English and Shona while making several religious references linked to his faith and beliefs.

He credited his achievements to divine favour and praised spiritual leader Johanne, declaring that he remained thankful for his success.

The businessman also described the purchase as part of the “life of the rich and famous,” adding that he openly celebrates his wealth.

“Ndiyo iya inonzi LIFE OF THE RICH & FAMOUS… Ndakati INI NDIRI MUKURU HANDI TAURE ZVEKU NYEBA…✅️💯💰💵💸💷

Luxury Jet Adds to Growing Collection

The Gulfstream G550 is widely used by wealthy business executives, celebrities and government officials around the world because of its long-range capability and luxury interior features.

The aircraft is known for high-speed intercontinental travel and advanced onboard technology, making it one of the most sought-after private business jets globally.