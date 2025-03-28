Wicknell Chivayo Splashes R4.2 Million on Cars for South African Employees

Flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo has once again proved that his generosity knows no nationality.

Wicknell Chivayo Buys Cars for South Africans

Wicknell Chivayo took his generosity across Zimbabwe’s borders and gifted his six-member security team in South Africa six brand-new Polo GTi 2025 vehicles, valued at an eye-popping R700,000 each. The cars were bought from Vogue in South Africa’s affluent Sandton suburb.

The handover ceremony was caught on video and reshared on X by social media user Jnr Flacko. The post was captioned:

Sir Wicknel Chivayo has once again demonstrated his generosity. Today, he blessed his security team in South Africa with an incredible gift – 6 brand new Polo GTI 2025 vehicles valued at R700,000!

Zimbos React After Wicknell Chivayo Gifts Cars to Security Team

However, not everyone was pleased. Many Zimbabweans took to the comments section, questioning his decision to reveal his security team publicly. Others speculated about the source of his wealth, with accusations of money laundering surfacing. Some even suggested that his fortune would be better spent on infrastructure projects.

@lodpunter:

Wicknell lacks mental skills, nobody reveals his security like this. These mf killed Bret Kebble, Teasers Owner etc you think they wont take money to take dhafinya down. This boy.

@mystercliche:

This is money laundering right infront of our eyes. This is legit money laundering, yes the same as you see on tv. Why this guy still hasn’t been investigated by the anticorruption committee, l don’t know. Why does the president hang around such people of questionable character

@CuriousOl90:

True generosity would be help build hospitals , orphanages etc not this

@stewie_lois:

It’s a pitty that in S.A, this doesn’t work like how it does in Zimbabwe

@WillMutuka:

Very thoughtful of him. He’s going to need them very soon