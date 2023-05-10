Wicknell Chivayo takes delivery of two luxury cars worth US$1,3 million

Controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has taken delivery of a brand new 2023 Rolls Royce Cullinan which cost US$850 000 and a Mercedes Benz Maybach GLS600 worth over US$400 000.

Announcing the delivery of the Rolls Royce, Chivayo said the money was “well spent”.

“Just received my BRAND NEW 2023 ROLLS ROYCE CULLINAN. Normalize LUXURY in your life , SUFFERING is not an ACHIEVEMENT. Learning to remain calm when you’re being disrespected is a SUPER POWER . Work hard,stay disciplined and be patient YOUR TIME will come. 850 K USD WELL SPENT,” Chivayo posted.

On the arrival of the Mercedes Benz 2023 Maybach GLS60O, Chivayo wrote on his Twitter handle:

“NOWADAYS everyone wants to show they’re RICH until it’s time to spend RICH PEOPLE MONEY… Be patient ,keep pushing and remember “Whatever the mind can CONCEIVE and BELIEVE it can ACHIEVE”. THE ALL NEW 2023 MAYBACH BENZ GLS60O. Another USD 400K well spent. GOD IS THE GREATEST!”

Chivayo together with his company Intratrek Zimbabwe (Private) Limited were in March acquitted of misappropriating US$5,6 million for the abortive 100MW Gwanda Solar Project after Harare Magistrates Court agreed that there had been an unreasonable delay in the prosecution.

Meanwhile, businessman and political activist Kudakwashe Musasiwa believes that Chivayo’s controversial acquittal needs to be interrogated to see if everything was done properly.

“When we have time, I believe we should really interrogate the real issue with Zesa, Zedtec, Udenge and the Gwanda Solar project with young businessman Wicknell,” Musasiwa said before he questioned the following:

“1) why was Wicknell Arrested

2) why was he acquitted after a long trial

3) what was ZETDC role

4) what was Udenges role

5) the company that Wicknell tendered with is very well reputed and has 100s of millions worth of projects worldwide. What happened with the “scoping”, payments and breach of contract on the Zim government and parastatal side.

6) what are the facts about his “criminality” or lack thereof.

7) is this another catch and release or is the man within his rights and therefore “innocent”, Musasiwa queried