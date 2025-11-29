Wicknell Chivayo Wins High-Stakes Bidding War For President’s Scarf With US$600,000 Bid

Chivayo Pays US$600,000 Fortune For President’s Scarf At Charity Auction

Flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo emerged victorious from a dramatic high-stakes bidding war, securing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s signature scarf for a colossal US$600,000 (approximately R11.1 million). The electrifying auction was the centrepiece of the Angel of Hope Foundation’s annual Christmas Fundraising Dinner. The event took place at the State House on the evening of Friday, November 28, 2025. The entire winning bid was donated to the foundation, which First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa chairs.

The atmosphere in the room became charged as President Mnangagwa personally removed his scarf and offered it for auction. A source present at the dinner reported that the President made a light-hearted remark about a “peaceful transfer of power,” which was met with cheers from the assembled dignitaries and business leaders. An aide promptly gave the President a replacement scarf.

A Dramatic Auction Showdown

The bidding for the presidential accessory began competitively, with offers quickly rising from initial bids in the low thousands. The contest soon narrowed, with gold mining firm, FS Mining, making a formidable offer of US$250,000 (approximately R4.6 million). Just as it seemed they had won, Wicknell Chivayo entered the fray. He immediately countered with a commanding bid of US$450,000 (approximately R8.3 million). In a surprising twist,

Collins Mnangagwa, the President’s twin son, then intervened, playfully raising the bid to US$500,000 (approximately R9.3 million). Chivayo responded without hesitation, clinching the victory with a final, unbeatable offer of US$600,000 (approximately R11.1 million).

After his win, Chivayo expressed his thoughts on the acquisition.

He stated, “It was an honour to acquire such a significant item for such a worthy cause. The work that the Angel of Hope Foundation does is incredible, and I was happy to contribute.”

A Week Of Multi-Million Rand Donations

This record-breaking charitable payment came just 48 hours after another major announcement from the businessman. On Wednesday, November 26, 2025, Chivayo publicly pledged a donation of US$1 million (approximately R18.5 million) to his former primary school, Dudley Hall in Norton. Official communications from the school confirmed that the funds are designated for the construction of two new dormitories. These buildings are to be named ‘Emmerson Dambudzo House’ and ‘Auxillia House’ in honour of the First Couple.

A spokesperson for the Angel of Hope Foundation acknowledged the immense impact of Chivayo’s successful bid.

The foundation spokesperson said, “We are overwhelmed by Mr Chivayo’s generosity. This single act of kindness will directly support the vulnerable women and children across the nation that our foundation strives to help every day. It was a truly historic night for charity in Zimbabwe.”

The event has cemented Chivayo’s reputation for making grand philanthropic gestures that capture national attention.