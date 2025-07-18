Widow twerks against late husband’s open coffin at his funeral

A funeral in Peru took a surprising turn when a widow was filmed twerking against a life-sized cut-out of her late husband leaning against his open coffin.

Dressed in all black, the woman was seen grinding her backside on the cardboard tribute of her late husband.

As she danced, funeral guests clapped, whooped and cheered her on.

The gathering turned into a full-on concert as reggaeton singer, El Cangri del Callao, performed party hits.

At one point, the performer even encouraged other guests to stomp the dancefloor and shake off their sorrow.

The funeral, which took place on July 6, was later shared by El Cangri on Instagram, where it racked up millions of views and thousands of comments.