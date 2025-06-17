Wife accused of using urine in husband’s food

A Harare couple’s marriage is teetering on the edge of collapse amid bizarre and disturbing allegations. Artwell Matemera has accused his wife, Winny Johannes, of mixing his food with urine and secretly storing bottles of it in their wardrobe. He further claims that since uncovering this behavior, his sexual health has deteriorated significantly.

Matemera has sought a protection order against Johannes, alleging both emotional and physical abuse. He revealed in court that the strange behavior began after he suspected his wife of infidelity.

“I work in Bindura while my wife stays here in Harare. Our problems started after I caught her cheating,” Matemera told the court. “She then began acting oddly, pouring urine into my food. I also discovered she was mixing urine with an unknown powdered substance.”

He presented a bottle in court which he said contained urine combined with the mysterious powder. When he confronted his wife about the bottles hidden in their wardrobe, she responded with insults, claiming, “this is what happens when you have no money.”

Matemera further alleged that Johannes threatened him with a knife, resulting in him sustaining a cut on his hand during a fight. He also said that during sexual encounters, she sprinkles an unknown powder on his genitalia, assaults him, and denies him access to their children.

In her defense, Johannes denied the abuse allegations, accusing Matemera of mistreatment and infidelity. “Yes, the bottle is mine, but I use it to store medicines since I sell herbs,” she explained. “He left me when I was pregnant with twins. I confronted him because he would take my underwear and give it to his girlfriends. He also spread rumors in our neighborhood that I infected him with sexually transmitted infections.”

Magistrate Meenal Narotam advised the couple to pursue counselling before granting the protection order, emphasizing the need for reconciliation efforts amid the troubling claims.