Wife confesses hubby’s cousin owes her money for s*x

Wife confesses hubby’s cousin owes her money for sex

A MARRIED woman of Siavonga sent the local court into laughter when she expressed disappointment about how her husband interrupted her while she was having sex with his cousin in the bush.

Faides Moonga, 26, also complained that the man she was caught committing adultery with did not pay her the full amount he promised her to engage in the act.

Moonga told the court she did not fully enjoy the sexual act because it was cut short when her husband, Laston Hechibozu, found her with his cousin in the bush near their house.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail