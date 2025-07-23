Wife impregnated by another asks hubby to prove fertility by impregnating another woman

A SEVEN-YEAR-LONG ‘childless’ marriage has reached a breaking point for a couple in Lusaka’s Kabanana area, as a wife’s yearning for a child to call her mum has pushed her away from husband, requesting to search of a more fertile seed sower.

According to the wife, Linet Kazembe aged 28, her husband 30-year-old Tyson Siamatanda’s baby making juice is not that strong to fertilise her eggs.

She revealed that when they went on separation another man who seems to have had a more powerful instrument of power had fired live bullets in her fertile ground and she became pregnant, a pregnancy she miscarried after seven months.

This is in a case where Siamatanda dragged his wife, Kazembe to the Matero Local Court to seek reconciliation, citing disputes in their marriage.

Siamatanda and Kazembe once shared a blissful marriage that stood strong despite their lack of children, however with Kazembe’s increasing age and growing anxiety over her childlessness, the once steadfast union has been rocked by her pleas for Tyson to let her seek another path that could grant her the family she longs for.

According to Kazembe she suffered severe vaginal sores each time she and her husband engaged in marital intimacy.

Kazembe testified that she once endured a month-long period of abnormal vaginal bleeding which prompted her to seek medical attention at the Zambia National Service hospital, where she was informed that the cause of her problem was her husband, Siamatanda’s low sperm count.

“I started making unnecessary trips just so that we could spend some time apart because I realised that if we kept having sex, I would only continue to suffer emotionally. It was like every time we got intimate, I would be reminded of what I couldn’t have, so I tried to distance myself,” she stated.

“It became impossible for me to keep talking to him about our infertility issues because whenever I tried to bring it up, he would lose his temper, so I stopped. Besides, every time we were intimate, the problem persisted, causing me more pain.”

She confessed that during one of her separations with Tyson, she found herself in a relationship with another man from Livingstone and became pregnant.

“I told my parents about it, but they insisted that I reunite with Tyson and I did. It was only after four months of being back with him that I realised I was pregnant,” she said.

She stated that Tyson initially believed that the pregnancy was his, but she had to tell him the truth and suggested that he should try to impregnate another woman to see if he was the one with fertility problems.

“It was a difficult conversation, but I needed him to understand that our issue might not be entirely my fault.”

She also explained that this problem started when she married Tyson because before their marriage, she was perfectly healthy.

Kazembe further expressed her despair over the future of her marriage, questioning whether their relationship could be salvaged in the aftermath of their numerous challenges.

And Tyson acknowledged that the inability to conceive a child with his wife had placed an unbearable burden on their marriage, ultimately driving Kazembe to seek for divorce and pursue a path towards motherhood with another man.

“I love my wife so much and I want nothing more than to reconcile. This has caused me so much pain, and I hope she can see that we can still find a way to be happy together. I plead with her to reconsider her decision,” he said.

Presiding over the case, Senior magistrate Lewis Mumba observed that both sought medical assistance separately rather than tackling this problem together hence, this has intensified their issues and driven them further apart.

He cautioned that when two people marry, they become one flesh and this means that both must work together to face challenges and to become stronger.

“But it seems that the foundation of your marriage was not strong enough to withstand these struggles. It’s tragic to hear that your wife has refused reconciliation because she believes she can’t manage this situation anymore,” he said.

“You see, when you were facing these problems, you missed an important step. It takes two to tango as they say. By not seeking counseling together, you missed an opportunity to work through these issues as a team, to support each other, and to find a way forward,” he asserted.

Magistrate Mumba said that while the court’s purpose is to assist couples in finding common ground and resolution, ultimately it cannot force one to remain married.

"Since one of you feels that you can no longer continue in this marriage, then the only solution is to seek a divorce, either parties to sue for divorce," added the magistrate.

By Sharon Zulu

Kalemba July 23, 2025