Wife Of Late TV Starn Stephen “tWitch Boss Alleges He Was A Drug Addict

Allison Holker, the widow of television personality and hip-hop dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss, is revealing sensitive secrets about her late husband.

Following the tragic passing of beloved dancer and Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss was described as an introverted who was said to have taken his own life at the age of 40 on December 13, 2022.

News by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner that the star’s official cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head sent the world into shock.

Despite the bizarre circumstances surrounding his death, fans still rallied behind his wife.

However, in anticipation of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Allison Holker has come under fire after alleging that her late husband was a drug addict.

Holker’s shocking revelations about her late husband have seen fans and people who were close to tWitch defending him.

According to an exclusive interview with People magazine, Holker revealed the “triggering moment” she learned that Boss had an addiction problem after his passing.

Holker said that she allegedly discovered a “cornucopia” of drugs, including mushrooms, pills, and “other substances I had to look up on my phone,” hidden in her late husband’s closet while cleaning out a closet and picking out an outfit for his funeral.

She went on to explain that.

“He was wrestling with a lot inside himself, and he was trying to self-medicate and cope with all those feelings because he didn’t want to put it on anyone because he loved everyone so much.”

Allison went on to detail more about her husband’s past in her writings, noting that “he went through a lot as a child and never faced it.”

She stated that she was aware he would smoke marijuana in their guest house after their kids went to sleep.

Boss’s wife also claims her late husband alluded to being sexually abused as a child by a male figure in one of his journal entries.

“It’s hard to think that he never opened up to someone and wanted to face it, to get through on the other side,” Holker shared.

“I really hope people dealing with the same thing will help themselves out of the shadows and [know] you’re going to be OK.”